While blockchain technology has brought along incredible innovations like the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sectors and have disrupted multiple industries while doing so, they have also brought along a craze of meme coins. While these are seen as irrelevant by some, their popularity is undeniable and that can be seen in their immense market capitalization.

This is especially true for coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, along with other dog-themed coins like DOGELON and SHIBA, which have shaken the market in the past few months, and made huge returns for their communities of token holders, even more so, then the major tokens associated with disruptive technologies like DeFi, NFTs, and GameFi.

So, it’s safe to say that meme coins, while offering low use cases, are here to stay, due to the immense power of their dedicated communities. With this in mind, these are started to be taken seriously as a new type of asset class which has led companies like CAG3 to launch their first investment product, the Meme Token Index (CMI).

Powered by the $C4G3 token, the Meme Token Index tracks the performance of the most popular and valuable meme coins, allowing investors to save time and research to choose the dankest meme coins and invest in the most profitable winners in one swift move.

The Meme Index portfolio includes top-performing meme tokens in the cryptoverse with 20% equal weight. The token can be purchased on several decentralized exchanges like UNISWAP, SHIBASWAP, and TOKPIE.

About C4G3

C4G3 (CAGE) is a meme-centric ecosystem and token that images to enhance the usecases and store of value around meme tokens. C4G3 token holders will be able to create and vote on proposals in the community.

For more info on C4G3 visit:

Website: https://cag3.io

Telegram: https://t.me/c4g3Index

Coingecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/cage