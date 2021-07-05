Are you looking for a smart way to enjoy price stability in blockchain? Then meet DAI at 1xBit – an Ethereum-based stablecoin with its value of 1 USD, the key in the MakerDAO lending system. DAI is the 31st cryptocurrency added to the constantly growing list of supported cryptocurrencies at 1xBit.com.

What makes DAI so special?

1. Savings

Without having to pay extra fees, you can earn a DAI savings rate (DSR) – a special interest rate for holders of the cryptocurrency – when you lock it into a unique smart contract. Zero minimum deposit required and no geographical limitations! More interesting is that you can withdraw all or part of your DAI at any time.

2. Collateral strength of Maker platform

If the value of DAI exceeds too far above the fixed Dollar value, then MKR (Maker) tokens are burned so that the price of DAI can be adjusted. This means you can trade and stake with an accurate estimation of your returns.

3. Fast and Low-Cost Remittance

Due to its stability, you can use DAI for debt repayment, products purchase, and also cross-border transactions. Since the Maker Protocol is built on blockchain, you can transfer DAI to anywhere in the globe in a matter of seconds. In addition, you only get to pay very little transaction fees.

4. Gaming with DAI

The benefits of DAI extend to different niches. Even in the blockchain gaming section, the number of DAI users keeps increasing. Many top gaming companies such as Axie Infinity Inc. are already accepting DAI as a payment currency.

5. DAI gambling

Break geographical limits of online gambling by using DAI! Regardless of if the gambling site accepts your local currency, you will be able to play in DAI from your country. Many gamblers are already enjoying a better gambling experience on crypto platforms such as 1xBit.

