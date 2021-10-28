Singapore, October 28th – Global cryptocurrency and digital asset platforms MEXC Global and Bybit are teaming up to bring their joint launchpad to market, with CropBytes’ CBX token the first asset to be listed.

The launchpad helps bring innovative, exciting new projects to market and means projects featuring on the platform will benefit from a dual listing on MEXC Global and its strategic partner Bybit.

The first project to launch will be CropBytes, one of the world’s most popular and successful blockchain games, already boasting more than 200k downloads across Apple and Android smartphones.

CropBytes allows players to create, build and nurture their own farm, all the while earning crypto assets for doing so, and giving them the option to trade tokens and unique NFTs with other players.

Both MEXC Global and Bybit work hard to foster, develop and pioneer the listing of new and groundbreaking projects, with a number of exciting future projects expected to be announced soon. The launchpad allows up-and-coming innovative projects to showcase their projects to the world, and also to garner support, interest and investment from traders.

Between them, MEXC Global and Bybit have a combined user base of more than 10 million people, who are all enthusiastic about the potential for new projects to develop and through the launchpad will have the opportunity to explore and support projects such as CropBytes.

Katherine Deng, VP of MEXC Global said the launch was part of MEXC Global’s vision to bring exciting new projects to customers before anyone else.

“We are always looking to the future in terms of listing up and coming, groundbreaking projects which we think new and experienced traders alike will be excited to explore and invest in,” she said.

“MEXC Global and Bybit are excited to bring CropBytes to our customers. The listing on our joint launchpad follows in the footsteps of the many new and visionary projects and ideas launched by MEXC Global.

“We have an exciting couple of months lined up for the joint launchpad, and we will continue our commitment to provide our customers with the best possible platform to explore, trade and learn about the digital asset market.”

About MEXC Global

Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform that offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services.

The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.

About Bybit

Established in March 2018, Bybit is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges, with more than three million registered users. Built on customer-centric values, it endeavors to provide a professional, smart, intuitive and innovative online trading and cloud mining experience for retail and institutional clients around the world.

Media contact:

Antonio Wu, PR Lead of MEXC Global, wuzonglian@mexc.com