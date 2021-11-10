The explosion in defi and cryptocurrency in the past 18 months has led to a thriving digital assets industry, now one exchange, MEXC Global, has built a platform designed to give new projects, innovators and entrepreneurs the tools to turn their dreams into reality.

Since October 2020, the total value locked in decentralized finance projects has skyrocketed around 380% to $98bn. More and more people are finding new ways to build the financial products of tomorrow using the unique money legos of defi. As a result there has been a growth in the number of projects launching and people building.

To mark the platform’s arrival, MEXC Pioneer is launching a $100m growth fund to support blockchain technology and infrastructure projects, especially those focused on building cross-chain infrastructures, NFTs, gaming, and decentralized finance systems.

The launch of MEXC Pioneer represents the vision of iconic MEXC Global CEO

John Chen Ju of helping people with new ideas to grow and flourish.

MEXC Global has a strong record in leading this growth, especially in terms of supporting new and visionary projects to make their first steps forward. In its short history it has already supported more than 100 new projects.

These include supporting projects within the ecosystems such as Solana, Polygon, Avalanche and Algorand in their early days. These have all gone on to become household names around the cryptosphere, and MEXC Pioneer is the result of the exchange’s experts and visionaries ‘bottling up’ the magic formula to help other new projects to grow.

MEXC Global has previously provided support in the form of ecosystem and growth funds, financial and technical support, and by helping each project to grow and sustain their communities.

The MEXC Pioneer platform and team will not only finance and support decentralized projects, but also help to identify, invest, market, and build the communities of the decentralized world’s most talented developers and teams.

MEXC Pioneer isn’t just looking to build strong relationships between decentralized projects and ecosystems, but to enhance the stability and trust between projects, users and investors, while helping our users and partners to grow and flourish.

Katherine Deng, founder of MEXC Pioneer, said: “In this extraordinary era of growth for decentralized technology, we want to establish a specific platform with all of our resources gathered to support the innovative development teams and projects, and help bring their ideas to life.”

To find out more about MEXC Pioneer, you can follow their newly launched Twitter account, email the team directly on pioneer@mexc.com. The MEXC Pioneer will also go live later this month outlining more details for teams and projects who would like to find out more.