Mental health is still a taboo subject as not many who suffers from it silently ever comes out in the open to share their problems or seek medical help. One of the key reasons for that is the lack of awareness among the general masses on how to deal with and help people suffering from mental health issues. The two-year-long pandemic which is still going on also play a key role in aggravating mental health issues as people lost their jobs, closed once, and life stability.

Among hundreds of new crypto projects debuting every other day with no real use case and false promises of making traders rich in a short time, Mind Music token is a new Binance Smart Chain (BSC) based project dedicated to bringing awareness around mental health issues. The project was started by music composer and producer Mike Hamilton who himself lost jobs and gigs during the pandemic leading to mental trauma. Hamilton decided to work on his issues and focus on making his music more than arranging music tours for others. He realized it was not just him who had lost his job and doing badly due to the coronavirus restrictions and thus decided to raise awareness around the issue through music.

Based on the very popular BSC blockchain which has become the go-to platform for hundreds of new defi projects because of ease of launching and the support ecosystem. Mind Music token is aiming to create a music ecosystem where Hamilton would record an album which would later be marketed and sold and apart from the expenditure on producing and marketing the music album rest will be dedicated to charity and contributed towards the token economics to benefit the holders of the Mind Music token.

Mind Music Coin aims to raise $40,000

Mind Music Coin has been set up to use music to raise awareness for mental health. Millions of people around the world suffer every day with poor mental health. Mind music hopes to bring people together for an incredibly important, long overdue conversation.

The first part of the Mind Music project is already completed after the recording of 12 songs but it aims to record additional 9-13 songs by November. The project aims to collaborate with multiple musicians over time to make the campaign more successful. The creators of the project want it to reach as many people as it can since music is not about a career. It is a way to call attention to the silent epidemic of mental illness that has taken the lives of countless artists and individuals. The creator would cover songs by musicians who were lost too soon to suicide and drug abuse. It also hopes to show people who are suffering from mental illness that they are not alone, that there is a huge community of people reaching out their hands.

The project will cost $40,000 to Record, Release, and sufficiently promote the first album. Any additional funds raised into the Mind Music fund will then be used to benefit the holders and supporters of the coin. The project is also using a deflationary token model where after completion of recording and promotions, it will use the additional funds to buy and burn the Mind Music token to ensure its value goes up.

The creators of the Mind Music coin are also hoping to conduct a music tour across Europe to raise funds and awareness around mental health. The 12 tracks that have already been recorded have been released on YouTube, Soundcloud, and Spotify

The project timelines look like the

Complete the recording of the album by Oct/Nov 2021.

Release CD & Vinyl (All profits to Charity) by Dec/Jan 2022

Various Live Shows Around Europe by May-Aug 2022

Mind Music 2.0 by November 2022

Mind Music Tokenomics and Presale

The presale will be held through the Mystery House Launchpad. To take part in the presale you will need to hold 100 billion Mystery House token in your wallet (Please make sure you are holding the correct amount in your wallet after purchase tax). The presale will be available to purchase from 20:00 UTC on Saturday 24th July. To receive your presale tokens automatically & instantly into your wallet, send any amount of BNB between 0.20 BNB and 2BNB to the presale contract address.

Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000,000

Soft cap: 250BNB

Hard cap: 500BNB

Presale Rate 900,000,000,000 per BNB

Minimum Contribution 0.2 BNB

Maximum Contribution 2 BNB

Presale Start Time Saturday 24th July 20:00 UTC

Presale End Time 25th Jul 2021 at 19:00

PancakeSwap Listing Rate 1,000,000,000,000 per BNB

PancakeSwap Liquidity 90%

Liquidity Unlock Date Year 2100

The actual token won’t launch to the public until Sunday 25th July at 20:00 UTC. To take part in the first 10-15 mins of the public launch, users will still need to hold 100b Mystery House tokens in your wallet.