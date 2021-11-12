Morpheus.Network, a blockchain-powered middleware supply chain management platform, has announced its partnership with Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) with an aim to take the utility of its platform beyond Earth.

Morpheus.Network and GEC will work together towards the common goal of demonstrating the application of cryptocurrency and groundbreaking technologies beyond planet Earth. Morpheus.Network aims to take its services into a new frontier by exploring new ways of handling the space supply chain — the partnership with GEC for space projects is just the beginning.

“The ambitious GEC team has achieved significant success in inventing renewable energy technologies with a futuristic approach. We are excited to work with Samuel Reid and his team on all projects, but especially the ambitious space projects to help them with automation of logistics, certification of space parts, and much more.”



– Dan Weinberger, CEO of Morpheus.Network

“This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth’s orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce. We’re excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!”

– Tom Ochinero, SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales

Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) is a Calgary-based intellectual property, manufacturing and logistics firm that was founded in June 2015 by CEO Samuel Reid with a mission to invent renewable energy technologies. Since its establishment, GEC has expanded its operations across multiple fields including energy, space, software, and medical industries. GEC has four subsidiaries: Geometric Space, GeometricLabs, Geometric Medical, and Geometric Gaming. The role of Xi protocol in connecting space infrastructure to distributed ledger technology is a revolutionary achievement.

“XI Protocol is looking forward to collaborating with Morpheus.Network on bringing oracle data and distributed ledger technology space infrastructure to web3 users for SATCOM data rewards and supply chain applications.”

– Samuel Reid, CEO, Geometric Energy.

“The traceability of parts, space or any vertical, is a perfect use case both for the certification documentation as well as for the physical commodities. Morpheus.Network is solving the puzzle of Global Supply Chain — and potential Space Supply Chain in the coming decades.”

– Roger Crook, former CEO DHL Global & Team Lead for Global Logistics Morpheus.Network

After helping several companies in solving the inefficiencies in their global supply chains using our easy-to-integrate middleware, Morpheus.Network is ready to delve deeper to look for new opportunities that demand a futuristic approach.

