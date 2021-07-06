Press Release: The Musée platform launches July 20th, 2021, giving creators, collectors, and investors the chance to own one of the world’s first NFT Marketplace plots.

6th July 2021, British Columbia, Canada – Musée is an innovative new project by the Canadian company Inverted Studios, which has combined Ethereum blockchain technology with digital art to launch the world’s first NFT-owned marketplace platform. The launch begins Tuesday the 20th of July, 2021, where the 10,000 plots will be available for purchase.

What is Musée

The Musée platform is a marketplace for NFT art with a seamless digital experience, allowing visitors to explore the CryptoArts on a single large grid integrated within the web browser. The platform recreates the mesmerizing effect of navigating through an art gallery. This also ensures that all plot owners are always on the front page of the platform. Musée is the first forum to use NFTs as plot ownership and offer a full marketplace for artists and creators alike. Musée’s platform is built on top of a limited quantity of plots and utilizes the Ethereum blockchain ERC-721.

The World’s First NFT Marketplace Plots

In addition to being the world’s first NFT marketplace using NFT-owned plots, the number of plots is strictly limited to 10,000 with every single one commanding a position on the website’s main page, and future digital museum. Plot owners can share their work, collections and also sell art and collectibles on each plot they own — all digitally signed for authenticity.

More than just a digital gallery, Musée will evolve into a creative social environment where creators and collectors engage with followers. The plots are much more than just a space to showcase a beautiful piece of digital art. Each plot will connect to an artist’s profile, as well as their collections and various art creations. It will also indicate what art is for sale, the value of that artist’s entire collection, and the social buzz that each artist’s work has: their likes, followers, and much more.

The more successful plots will evolve and the potential for growth is huge. As owners gain followers, so do their plots. This allows them to grow in value and increase in collect-ability as their reputation increases. Owners have an option to purchase multiple plots together, which makes for interesting creative opportunities to display their work and give themselves the potential to really stand out.

Disrupting Art With Innovation

Metaverse museums are the world’s first virtual museums and the next environment where millions of enthusiasts and artists will view and purchase digital artwork. Musée aims to be the pioneer for metaverse museums and establish an art revolution on the blockchain with its platform in the future.

Using the power of Ethereum blockchain ERC-721, Musée will break new ground by placing real, authenticated digital NFT artwork in metaverse museums. This will really help to bring artists’ work to life online. Musée is already planning integration within metaverses and potentially real galleries through upcoming partnerships. In doing so, they’ll turn the abstract into reality.

Musée Platform Launch

The Musée platform launch will take place at 9 AM EST on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 offering the plots for a price of 0.5 ETH each, a fair launch and with no bonding curve.

Additionally, Musée will be running a plot giveaway on every day prior to the launch, make sure to follow them on Twitter for your chance to win daily!

How To Buy a Plot?

To buy one of the Musée art plots, interested parties just need to:

Visit the Musée launch page. Connect their wallet to the Musée platform. Select which plot(s) they wish to purchase by clicking on it. Pay with ETH. Upload your NFT!

The Musée platform offers a unique opportunity for creators, collectors, enthusiasts, and consumers to come together, showcase their art and purchase original work. Own your plot and join Musée in taking part in the blockchain art revolution.

