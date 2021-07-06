BALI, June 28th, 2021 – NEFTiPEDiA, a decentralized community-driven NFT marketplace, today announced it’s making the platform’s native token (NFT) available for public sale.

Regarding the initial coin offering (ICO) date and instructions on how to buy, CEO and Co-founder Natalia Saputra said:

“As of right now, investors can buy NEFtiPEDiA tokens (NFT) through the NEFTiPEDiA website. Clients must first sign up through the ICO panel on the main page. All funds raised through the sale of NFT tokens will go towards building the world’s first fully decentralized, community-driven NFT marketplace. The token sale will end on July 31, 2021.”

Interested investors can buy NFT using Ether (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), credit card, and bank transfer. The total amount of tokens generated will be 750 million NFT out of which 250 million are for sale during the ICO. To learn more about the token generation process and distribution plan, visit NEFTiPEDiA’s whitepaper.

The purchase price is currently 0.0215 USD per NFT, which will be delivered to any Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) compatible wallet of your choice (we personally recommend Trust Wallet) upon purchase.

In the future, NFT tokens will be available to buy, sell and trade via the top cryptocurrency exchanges. The main use case of NFT will be as a governance token for the community-driven marketplace. Token HODLers will be incentivized to run the marketplace via the token’s value growth while also having the ability to vote on the future of the platform.

NEFTiPEDiA suggests if there are any questions or issues at all during the signup process at the ICO Portal, please contact NEFTiPEDiA customer support at icopay@neftipedia.com.

About NEFTiPEDiA

The world’s first decentralized and community-driven NFT marketplace created for an all-inclusive environment of artists, investors, collectors, and tech enthusiasts. NEFTiPEDiA’s user-friendly experience makes platform entry easy and interaction with the platform seamless. There are no high-level art or coding skills required to participate in the community. Decentralized governance and participation are not only encouraged, but rewarded via the platform’s NFT governance tokens.

