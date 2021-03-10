Industry New NFT Drop Launches AnRKey X to #1 on Rarible

The release of AnRKey X’s new GenSys.X NFT has launched the gaming platform to the number one spot on Rarible with over 120ETH sold (just shy of $200k), the decentralized marketplace for NFTs.

AnRKey X is a gDEX (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange) platform that merges the best of Defi yield farming, esports, and Web3 NFTs. Its GenSys.X digital collectible card set is the rarest collection of NFTs they have available, and can be used to win prizes, earn staking rewards, get discounts, and a host of other benefits.

The red-hot NFTs sold out so quickly, in fact, that AnRKey X had a spot of trouble processing all the orders on time. All orders were eventually fulfilled, however, allowing early adopters to take ownership of their GenSys.X NFTs.

The Rise of NFTs

NFTs, more formally known as non-fungible tokens, are cryptographic collectible tokens that represent something unique and cannot be replicated. The market recently exploded with NFT sales quadrupling last year to $250 million as cited by CNBC, and has well-known artists like Beeple selling their crypto art through NFTs for millions apiece.

Rarible, one of the biggest players in the NFT space, is both a marketplace for people to sell their crypto assets and a distributed network that allows for those crypto assets to be traded without the use of a middleman.

The rise of NFTs has a lot to do with their authenticity and flexibility as they can be used for digital artwork, memes, pieces of virtual land, certain rights in musical works, and many other use cases. Earlier this year, a single day’s sales of NFTs outperformed the sales from the whole of 2020, suggesting that much more growth lies ahead this year.

AnRKey X Is Leading the Pack

AnRKey X is the first company to merge Defi, esports gamification, and NFTs to create a whole new industry called m$ports (money sports), where users can compete, purchase and stake unique NFTs to win valuable rewards.

The team also started the Defi gaming coalition, with 12+ members in 3 weeks including CertiK, Polygon (ex-Matic), Bondly Finance, Duck Dao, Ferrum Network, and many more, whose mission is to facilitate the gaming industry’s growth into Defi through NFTs and other innovations. This coalition is pushing for the mass adoption of Defi and gaming and is furthering the conversation of decentralization in the gaming community.

Their recent NFT launch brings them to one of the first Defi NFT Gaming projects to achieve sales of this magnitude. Notably, they oversold presale with $450,000 of orders, entering Hot Collections and Hot Bids at once, and secondary market sellers auctioning them for prices up to $47,000 per NFT — a 13,602% increase from the original $343 per NFT price.

With an expert team that’s worked with the likes of Pokemon, Sony, Sega, YouTube, Walt Disney, Mercedes Benz, and more, AnRKey X is one of the most innovative projects in the crypto space that’s aiming to change the way people interact with Defi, gaming, and non-fungible tokens.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.