NFT games have a share in the emerging industries of 2021.

Beginning in 2017, the first-generation of NFT games represented by CryptoKitties lacked a suitable in-game economy, leading to continuous loss of players and decline.

In 2019, with the introduction of the game digital economy, the second-generation of NFT games began to have a Play-to-Earn, or P2E model. This “play and make money” model has effectively improved the player’s long-term participation. At the same time, the P2E model enables players to earn income in the form of in-game tokens/rewards. The tokens/rewards in these games can be used in the game, can also be traded on public exchanges, and can also be redeemed into the player’s local legal currency.

The sufficiently open world of the second-generation NFT game also paved the way for the development of the Metaverse.

In 2021, in the special period when the NFT game industry is about to enter the explosive phase, a martial arts game with the characteristics of the “third-generation” NFT game showed itself; the era of NFT game 3.0 has officially arrived.

Mushu: Let value be transmitted freely

Mushu is a decentralized trading platform (DEX) built on the BSC chain, which integrates many elements such as NFT on-chain games, farms, and aggregators to form a complete Mush Finance ecosystem. At the same time, Mushu is also a martial arts NFT game with Chinese martial arts elements as the core. It has a more refined gaming experience and the advantage of P2E using games to make money. Aggregating investment, Mushu will soon be listed on many Exchanges, and has opened the Chinese market, supported by many Chinese investors. Up to now, the market value of the project has exceeded 1 million US dollars.

Mushu Finance is a decentralized hybrid yield earning with value-optimized, economically sustainable (yield farm and yield aggregator) running on the Genechain blockchain.

Mushu Finance was one of the first yield farms to be launched on Genechain. Our target is to build the largest technology ecosystem in Gene and to render Mushu as one of the best tokens in the DEFI sector within one year with an extremely passionate and experienced team.

Mushu also has a buy back and burn mechanism based on the number of holders, creating a continuously rising price event.

As the main role of NFT game 3.0, Mushu combines better game design and economic model. Whether it is game graphics, gameplay, P2E experience, and integration into the martial arts world, Mushu has undoubtedly achieved the ultimate. If revenue is the driving force of the current popularity of NFT games, then Mushu has actually entered the larger mainstream game community, because the production value is more and more consistent with traditional 3A games.

There are always new ideas in the arena, and the world is free and easy

With a better gaming experience and more free trading space, Mushu uses a decentralized structure to directly organically link the constituent molecules of the entire game ecological chain to achieve direct docking, lossless circulation and safe storage of individual values. The total circulation of platform tokens is 25 million, of which 8 million are used for market circulation.

The Chinese martial-arts-style NFT on-chain game (Mushu) has been highly recognized by the market before it goes online, and continues to shine on public opinion social media and user reputation.

Today, we have an important news to announce: Mushu Chinese martial-arts-style NFT game will be officially launched on November 20, 2021!

See you on November 20th!