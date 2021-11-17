Polylauncher, the first native launchpad on the Polygon network, has partnered with LUXY, a Polygon-based NFT marketplace, to launch its native token. LUXY will hold its IDO on the Polylauncher platform in the coming weeks, with the token becoming publicly available for trading shortly after.

LUXY enables creators and artists of all types to create NFT collections and sell them on its NFT marketplace. Compatible with nearly every file type, LUXY creators retain full custody of their NFTs and will receive royalties for all creation sales.

As a member of the Polylauncher ecosystem, the platform provides the opportunity for anyone to become an early backer in new crypto projects, getting access to the token sale before the native token hits the public market. Developers can apply for an IDO on the Polylauncher platform, which will be thoroughly vetted before platform backers can contribute. From there, Polylauncher assists a project launch with its vast network of resources. Recent Polylauncher IDOs include Metawars and Netvrk which were successfully completed with excellent results.

To celebrate this partnership and LUXY holding its IDO on Polylauncher, the two projects will also hold a lucky draw event where the community can win exclusive NFTs and more! Follow their social media platforms for updates regarding the project launch as well as news on the lucky draw event.

About LUXY

LUXY is becoming the go-to NFT platform, established in March of 2021, and has evolved into a team of 15. Starting with a next-gen Marketplace that is designed to offer a new and much improved NFT experience. It is built to be multichain, starting with the Polygon blockchain allowing it to be fast, scalable, green, low cost, and user-friendly. Decentralization is the core of crypto, so at every step, our marketplace is built around that core concept.

LUXY will offer your standard marketplace features plus additional features curated over months of research. These will include support for: GameFi and 3D models, Collection Launchpad, User-owned Collections, Multiple Royalty Addresses for group projects, direct royalties, all file types, White Label Solutions, UI/UX for ease of use.

Connect with LUXY

About Polylauncher

Polylauncher is the first native decentralized launchpad for projects on Polygon, with a strong emphasis on providing equitable opportunities to the community without the constraints of centralized platforms or high transaction costs. The company aims to maintain the highest security standards on its user-friendly platform for users to seamlessly access and invest in projects built on the Polygon ecosystem.

