Realm and KidEight are coming together to unleash the world’s first fully interactive NFT in the Metaverse: KidEight’s EVOL Slidin’.

Realm players will be able to joyride and race EVOL Slidin’ in Realm.

Empowering NFT creators is just the start. Metaverse creator platform Realm is stepping up its ambition to change how NFTs are experienced through an exciting collaboration with acclaimed digital artist KidEight.

KidEight is a digital artist with a finely honed sense of the absurd and ridiculously fruitful imagination. Fusing street art, striking graphics, saturated colour schemes and a ridiculously fruitful imagination, is best known for EVOL, a no-holds barred gangster baby tearing up Rarible, #cryptoart and Twitter.

Realm is an NFT metaverse made of customisable microverses. Community driven and open-source, Realm’s platform allows creators, collectors, and players to combine music, art, and games to create the perfect realm and mint it as an ERC-1155.

Realm x KidEight: Breaking New Territory

KidEight’s EVOL Slidin’ NFT

The Realm x KidEight collaboration will feature the world’s first fully interactive NFT in the Metaverse: KidEight’s EVOL Slidin’ NFT. Now NFT collectors, creators, gamers and fans will be able to interact with EVOL in Realm through a variety of interactive activities such as NFT car racing, EVOL racing, and joyriding around Realm.

“Bringing EVOL to the Metaverse is something I’ve been trying to do for a while but kept failing due to my attention span and basic lack of knowledge. Having a team of dedicated nerds here to facilitate that dream is really amazing. A cherub wearing a ski mask has been desperately missing from the universe and I couldn’t be happier that Realm has stepped up to deliver!” — KidEight

“Realm is out of this world happy to be collaborating with pioneering creator KidEight to bring his unique EVOL character and art to life inside Realm. We can’t think of anyone better suited than KidEight to show the world what the future of art and NFTs look like.” — Joban Thomas, founder and CPO of Realm

This collaboration will give the public, clamouring to see the power of Realm, the first taste of what Realm’s mixed reality NFT platform can offer artists, creators, and players. It will be an immersive journey to the heart of the Realm Metaverse and will showcase what happens when AR, VR and technological architecture meet the creative imagination of one of the spaces’ most dynamic artistic talents.