Ethereum NFTs FOMO Lives On: New NFT Polkamon Trades at $140k at Launch

Polkamon, the popular NFT and digital collectibles platform incubated by Moonrock Capital, saw one of its first NFTs trade for 75 ETH, worth more than $140,000.

Top influencers and Youtubers, like the popular Fortnite stramer PWR Lachlan, who has over 1.5 million followers on Twitter alone, bought the newly released NFT.

Purchased my first @Polkamonorg NFT today! What should I name it? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2qtNXJF3uP — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) April 1, 2021

The fear of missing out (FOMO) around NFTs has noticeably been strengthening in light of celebrities and musicians, in particular, targeting the NFT market.

Polkamon NFT sees big demand

New Beeple NFTs have been selling out instantly and uniquely branded NFTs, like Polkamon, have seen significant interest from celebrities in recent weeks.

Each Polkamon is backed by a unique NFT through the PMON token, making each collectible inimitable and authentic.

Similarly, other branded NFTs, like Cyberpunks and Hashmasks have seen large demand throughout the past month.

Before its IDO on Polkastarter, the Polkamon team said that 111,000 unique addresses participated in the popular #ClaimYourEgg campaign. They said:

“It’s only been a few short days since we announced our #ClaimYourEgg campaign, and already we are making history with more than 111,000 unique addresses having claimed their mysterious Polkamon egg. In gas fees alone, we estimate Polkamon fans have spent more than $1 million claiming eggs for their chance to participate in our upcoming IDO on Polkastarter this March 31st.”

NFTs are really getting mainstream

Unlike the NFT cycle in 2017 and 2018, NFTs are getting attention from some of the most popular celebrities, musicians, and entrepreneurs in both Asia and the U.S.

Calvin Harris and video director Emil Nava, for instance, told Billboard in a recent interview that NFT is a “whole new tool for creativity” that has not been realized yet.

Harris and Nava said: