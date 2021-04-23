Sign up and get a free $30 coupon and a $5 bonus with Nhash Cloud Mining services

Bitcoin is regarded as the leading cryptocurrency and is seen by many as the most profitable. Many companies have begun accumulating bitcoin, with Tesla recently purchasing vast amounts of bitcoins.

Making a profit with Bitcoin is not as easy as it seems. The volatile nature of bitcoin means that assets purchased can quickly dip in value, and there is a report that 90% of day traders lose their money. One way to make good profits from bitcoin is via mining.

Cloud mining an innovative concept for miners

Bitcoin integrates a mining mechanism that secures its blockchain. Miners are required to process transactions by offering their computing power to solve complex algorithms. In return, they are rewarded when a new block is created with new bitcoins.

Despite the immense profits that can be made from mining, it is an arduous process that requires expensive machines, technical knowledge, and maintenance costs. This makes crypto mining out of the reach of the average crypto enthusiasts.

A new solution that has emerged is cloud mining. Cloud mining enables anyone to mine cryptocurrencies without owning the necessary hardware. Given how expensive crypto mining is, cloud mining has become the preferred option for many in recent years.

You don’t have to worry about maintaining expensive mining machines, and all that is required is to pay a fixed fee to have a cut from the cloud mining company’s profits. There are several cloud mining platforms in the market, and Nhash.io is among the best available.

Nhash making cloud mining accessible with user-friendly plans

Nhash has emerged as one of the top cloud mining platforms with years of experience providing top-notch cryptocurrency mining systems. The platform offers computer power to users to mine bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

Nhash has an entire team of engineers, developers, and specialists that ensure that all runs properly and investors are offered the best possible mining pools to reap sustainable rewards. Nhash website is user-friendly and easy to use for the average crypto enthusiast.

The cloud mining platform offers some of the most affordable pricing plans that ensure users can begin mining without a huge capital. With as low as $70 you can purchase a mining plan that offers a 1-day contract with no maintenance fee and fixed income of up to 3% on investment.

Other plans include the $200 plan, a 7-day contract with returns of 6%. The mega plan costs $2000 with a 30-day contract and returns of $2000+500, and the 5000$ plan offers a 45-day contract with no maintenance fee and expected returns of $5000+2000.

What is unique about NHash.io is that it offers cloud mining services without charging maintenance fees that is the norm on other platforms. It also provides a higher return on investment than other platforms, and investors are guaranteed their funds. you’ll get 2% of the quantity of hash power purchased by your referral. For example, if someone purchases a $100 contract using your referral code, you’ll get $2 for free. It’s a win-win situation!

Nhash has an active customer support system available on live chat and email to resolve problems, while the FAQ section helps users fix common issues. The process of registration on NHash is also quick, and it only takes a few minutes to register.

If you want to enjoy quick, affordable cloud mining, you can take advantage of the current promotion offered by Nhash. New users that signup is granted a free $30 coupon and a $5 bonus when they purchase any cloud mining plans. To learn more about NHash and purchase cloud mining plans, visit its website at www.nhash.io.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.