Phemex & Banxa: Partners That Pack a Punch

With Russia Day around the corner, crypto exchange Phemex and global fiat payment partner Banxa are looking to give crypto purchases a new way to celebrate.

The global holiday that has been a long-time celebration for citizens of the Russian Federation is on June 12th. To celebrate, Phemex and Banxa are launching the ability to purchase select crypto assets with no fees. Starting at 9:00 PM UTC on June 11th, customers across the globe will be able to access the promotion, regardless of their location, nationality, or preferred fiat currency. Supported crypto assets for the promotion include BTC, ETH, LINK, and USDT; supported fiat currencies include USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CZK, DKK, HKD, NOK, PLN, RUB, SEK, and TRY. Any customer looking to purchase these supported cryptocurrencies utilizing the supported fiat methods will be able to buy crypto with a Visa or MasterCard, or via ApplePay, with the Banxa gateway with no purchase fees. The promotion will run until 9:00 PM UTC on June 25th.

While remaining flexible on the promotion’s applicable supported fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, there is also no limitations with regards to the number of trades that customers can execute during the promotional period – and both new and existing customers will be allowed access to the deal. Customers must only utilize a personal Visa or MasterCard, rather than a business card, and first-time purchasers with Banxa must go through the company’s standard KYC procedure. Additionally, Banxa will retain control over any applicable minimum and/or maximum buy order limits.

Phemex & Banxa: Convenience And Trust Come Together

The relationship between Phemex and Banxa is central to providing customers with easy, convenient, secure transactions between their fiat currency and cryptocurrency. Both firms continue to emphasize building long-lasting partnerships, executing streamlined transactions, and furthering trust through infrastructure strength.

For Phemex, it all started in 2017. After seeing the cryptocurrency exchange landscape constrained by a lack of trust within the consumer base, withering customer support systems, and absent areas of professionalism, CEO Jack Tao came together with fellow Wall Street executives to bring a fresh face to the atmosphere. Phemex entered the market just two years later, establishing a strong crypto exchange and futures trading platform. With the ability to execute 300,000 transactions per second with order response times under one millisecond, Phemex is focused on providing a fast and reliable marketplace while building trust with consumers. Cold wallet storage is available, and transfers require two-level human scrutiny offline signatures, ensuring that security is at the forefront.

Additional marketplace tools include advanced assets for institutional traders and sub-accounts for quantitative traders, as well as reliable customer support channels including 24/7 live multilingual lines.

Phemex is looking to put customers at the forefront and showcase these assets with the latest Russia Day promotional.

For a guide on how to purchase crypto with credit cards on Phemex, check out this user guide or head straight to the purchasing page to take advantage of zero fees.