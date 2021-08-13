FUN token holders can now book over 3,000,000 travel products in 230+ countries, boosting FUN adoption

FUNToken has partnered with the world’s leading crypto online travel agency; Travala.com. The online travel agency has integrated FUN into the travel website’s platform.

The integration enables FUN token holders to book over 2.2 million hotels and homes, 600+ airlines, and 40,000+ activities in more than 230 countries. This utility expands FUN token’s use cases.

FUN already boasts a potential user base of 42million by virtue of its strategic partnership with Freebitco.in, one of the biggest online casinos in the world. Now with FUNs exposure to Travala users, FUN will have an increased user base benefiting the FUN ecosystem.

Adriaan Brink, CEO, FUNToken, said: “This literally opens a new world of fun for FUNToken holders. And as arguably travel a gamble in these Covid days–haha–we’re pleased to bring this new utility to the Token. Now you can book your flights to Vegas, Macau or Monaco with FUN.”

Commenting on the partnership, Juan Otero, Travala.com CEO, said “In continuing our commitment towards mass cryptocurrency adoption, we’re very excited to partner with FUNToken to champion the growth of the crypto community and to bring a new use case to FUN. The team impressed me with their vision for their business, and I have no doubt that we will see them making waves in the crypto community.”

About Travala.com

Founded in 2017 and now backed by industry-giant Binance, Travala.com is the leading cryptocurrency-friendly travel booking service with 2,200,000+ properties, 400,000+ activities in 230 countries and 600 airlines globally. Travala.com is a champion of cryptocurrency adoption, accepting over 50 leading cryptocurrencies along with traditional payment methods. AVA, the native cryptocurrency of the platform, bolsters Travala.com’s value proposition. The AVA token can be used for payments, receiving loyalty rewards, and obtaining discounts and bonuses, among several other use cases. In addition to unbeatable prices via its Best Price Guarantee, Smart users on Travala.com can also enjoy additional discounts and loyalty rewards for eligible bookings made on the platform.

For more information about Travala.com, visit www.travala.com.

For more information about AVA, visit: www.travala.com/ava

About FUNToken.io

FUNToken.io is the corporate entity behind FUNToken dedicated to building and operating a decentralised blockchain gaming ecosystem. FUNToken.io provides clear direction for the token’s utility, relevant software development, and technical infrastructure. FUNToken.io encourages gaming operators to utilize the FUNToken ecosystem. FUNToken.io plan to launch a sidechain, which is more performant and less expensive than Ethereum; develop new products including a new casino and on-chain peer-to-peer gaming including casino, sports betting, and poker; and move beyond current gaming opportunities to embrace other games such as social gaming.

Find out more.

Website| Twitter| Telegram| Discord|Reddit