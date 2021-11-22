Odell Beckham Jr. has had a stellar career. The three-time Pro Bowl star made his career in New York with the Giants, and spent three years at Cleveland, before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams this season. Besides his new home, recent news reports have emerged that OBJ and his girlfriend are expecting their first child. Tack on another milestone for the Rams receiver this week, as he announced on Twitter today that he is taking his salary in Bitcoin.

Another week, another top-tier athlete that is saying “pay me in crypto.” The list grows longer.

Odell Is No Stranger To Crypto

A quick glance at OBJ’s Twitter announcement, and you can easily see that he’s not new to crypto. Earlier in the year, OBJ snagged his profile picture CryptoPunk.

It's a NEW ERA & to kick that off I'm hyped to announce that I'm taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC rn too. Drop your $cashtag w. #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW pic.twitter.com/ds1IgZ1zup — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 22, 2021

Now, in partnership with Cash App, OBJ will receive the entirety of his 2021-2022 Rams contract in Bitcoin. Additionally, the two will be giving away $1M to Cash App users. It’s a two-piece promotional that Cash App is no stranger to, as the Square-owned mobile payments platform unrolled a very similar promotional piece with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in recent weeks. Cash App has been notably aggressive this year about gaining ground in streamlined P2P crypto transactions, and has been turning to traditional sports to secure stronger positioning in the market.

Bitcoin has quickly become a staple in many sports stars portfolios. The storied crypto has had a pullback in recent weeks, but still exceptional performance over recent months. | Source: BTC-USD on TradingView.com

Feeling Sporty

Sports engagement in crypto this year has been massive. Athletes, leagues, and teams have been securing deals left and right. The new opportunities coming to life in collegiate sports with name, image, and likeness legislation has opened doors with crypto as well.

The growing list of NFL athletes (and major league athletes in general) is becoming too long to just spout off. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley announced earlier this year that he would be taking all of his marketing income in crypto. Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a relatively early mover, signing on with Blockfolio in April. Tom Brady has, of course, become one of the biggest personalities in sports to embrace crypto, too. This list is far from exhaustive, so it’s safe to say, Odell is in with some good company.

