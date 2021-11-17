Odin is a platform with a variety of features that will appeal to a wide range of traders. New traders will enjoy learning and acquiring expertise from more experienced traders; algorithmic traders will have a chance to host their bots that are easy to develop without coding requirements. Odin will also provide other capabilities that will include targeting a specific audience, monetizing content, copy trading, personal landing pages, and much more.

Partnerships Brewing With Cardano & OKEx

Odin has been busy lately forging partnerships with strategic significance to the project and the efficiency of the protocol. Odin’s plans to make the trading functionality of the protocol as streamlined and smooth as possible, have led to the partnership with OKEx and Cardano which will provide multiple benefits for the users on the Odin platform.

By partnering with OKEx, users will be able to use more advanced trading options, such as spot, margin, and futures trading. They can also trade options on OKEx DEX, which provides them with new options in the decentralized markets.

Partnership with Cardano transferred Odin into a multichain platform and boosted its performance, security, and reliability. Multichain usage ensures network scalability as a private protocol by limiting the data exchanged every block, reducing irrelevant data, and enhancing transaction speed.

Cardano (ADA) is a low-fee blockchain that can handle transactions and smart contracts without a lot of overhead. Its dual-layer architecture separates computing tasks from settlement procedures, allowing each layer to handle the increased workload. Currently, the blockchain can sustain up to a whopping 1 million transactions per second (TSP); Visa and Mastercard can sustain about 5000 transactions per second (TSP), making Cardano (ADA) ready for mass adoption and implementation.

About OKEx

OKEx is an innovative cryptocurrency exchange with advanced financial services. The exchange relies on blockchain technology to provide everything users need for wise trading and investment.

Users can enjoy hundreds of tokens and trading pairs; serving millions of users in over 100 countries. OKEx provides spot, margin, options, and perpetual swaps, DeFi, lending, and mining services.

