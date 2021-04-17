AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the launch of its staking service for OIN token (OIN) on Apr 16 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

AscendEX’s innovative staking product allows users to participate in staking and earn rewards directly on the platform. OIN joins a growing portfolio of notable tokens including DOT, ATOM, and XTZ. AscendEX will be receiving validator rewards by running an OIN node which will then be passed along to staking users.

OIN is the first DeFi platform that provides liquidity mining through their decentralized exchange and a loan platform starting with the Ontology platform and ultimately expanding to other top platforms through cross-chain functionality. OIN will build the bridge technology to seamlessly integrate Ethereum into its ecosystem, opening up to all of the current DeFi space players. OIN’s dedication to DeFi is reflected in its three-pronged mission: to become the gateway into DeFi, promote the DeFi industry, and grow the DeFi Space to maturity.

The OIN ecosystem is built upon the second layer of OINChain, giving it cross-chain capabilities and access to various public chains. This provides a powerful tool to lay down a strong foundation for future uses. Based on Ontology’s network, their platform first connects with the Ontology ecosystem for expansion of its initial platform: OIN-Swap, OIN-Wallet, OINDAO, USDO stable coin, and OIN-Lend. As a result, there will be a massive increase in the accessibility of their initial platform through the bridge technology, opening up the other public chains, including the Ethereum network.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is a leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading, and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About OIN

