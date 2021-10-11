LBank Exchange, the world-class digital asset exchange, is excited to announce that it’s launching a poll for the community’s favorite token, everyone who votes will get rewarded and have a chance to win iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple Watch and iPad mini at once!

The poll will last for 7 days from Oct 11, 2021, 20:00 to Oct 18, 2021, 20:00 (UTC+8), participants need to choose their favorite token from 10 quality projects’ tokens elaborately selected by LBank Exchange, the token with the highest votes will be the winner, and participants who voted for the winner token will get a chance to win the biggest prize, everyone who participates in voting will also receive some surprising bonuses.

10 Tokens (Projects) for voting are as follows (in no particular order):

LARIX (Larix)

ADA (Cardano)

TRX (Tron)

ELONGATE (ElonGate)

BABY (BabySwap)

AQUAGOAT (AquaGoat)

BUMN (BUMooN)

MEDA (Medacoin)

MBF (MoonBear.finance)

BIN (Binemon)

What are the prizes?

LBank Exchange prepared various prizes to ensure that everyone who participates in this voting will get a prize.

After the campaign, winners will be selected from most voted project who deposit or trade, the top 3 participants will be rewarded as follows:

Top 1, iPhone 13 Pro Max + Apple Watch + iPad mini (256GB $1199 + $399 + $499)

Top 2, iPhone 13 Pro (256GB $1199)

Top 3, iPad mini ($499)

Everybody wins!

The rest of the users from most voted project will win $1 – $14+ (More users deposit or trade, more prize pool!!!) Other 9 projects participants can win $50 – $200 Staking bonus. (Winners can only withdraw the interest and can’t withdraw the bonus)

How to participate?

There are multiple ways to participate in this voting.

Community voting (accounts for 30% in final result): Users can directly participate in the Telegram community voting, each person can cast 1 vote. (LBank official Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en) Deposit voting (accounts for 30% in final result): Users who deposit token from an external address with no less than 20 USDT token will be credited with 1 vote. 20 USDT cast 1 vote. Transaction voting (accounts for 40% in final result): Users will be considered to have participated in “transaction voting” if they traded tokens with a minimum transaction amount of 50 USDT. 50 USDT cast 1 vote.

Upon completion of the voting process, LBank Exchange will announce the results within 3 working days. LBank Exchange reserves all rights to adjust the rules of this event, including the processing of any vote manipulation.

More details: https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/4407697478041

