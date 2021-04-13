Press releases OptionRoom Listing on AscendEX

AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the OptionRoom Token (ROOM) under the pair USDT/ROOM on Apr 13 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

OptionRoom is a user-governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom can serve as an OaaS — Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance. Oracle requests cost a fee and a solution incentive paid in ROOM, rewarded to request solvers.

OptionRoom allows users to create and participate in event derivatives pegged to real-world outcomes by governance consensus. OptionRoom’s mission is to create a self-reliant protocol with multiple use cases powered by the community. By rewarding honest protocol participants and punishing bad actors, OptionRoom aims to create a governance that is pegged to the real world without relying on outside data streams.

OptionRoom has three critical distinguishing product features. They offer unique user incentives, a truly decentralized human oracle, and limitless forecast markets decided by governance.

Forecast market projects often have usability issues when it comes to their user experience. To solve this, OptionRoom has hired a talented UX design team to provide a seamless experience to new and seasoned users alike.

The ROOM token is used as a payment method for creating forecast markets and oracle requests and is also used to reward users for participating in the protocol.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading, and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://ascendex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global

Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish

Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom is a user-governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom has the ability to serve as a OaaS — Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://www.optionroom.finance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/option_room

Telegram: https://t.me/OptionRoom

Blog: https://optionroom.medium.com/

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.