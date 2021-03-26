Press releases Persistence Listing and Integration on AscendEX

AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of Persistence tokens (XPRT) under the pair USDT/XPRT on Apr 1 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. There will be an auction on Mar 31 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Persistence is an interoperable protocol built to facilitate the creation of next-gen financial products. It is an ecosystem of financial products serving both institutional and crypto-native users. Persistence One has a growing suite of core product features, including pStake, Comdex, pLend, Audit.one and Asset Mantle. Through these features, Persistence is leveraging blockchain technology to facilitate seamless asset exchange.

The XPRT token secures the network through staking, is used to pay for fees, and defines the weightage of the vote for governance proposals to make critical decisions regarding the Persistence main chain’s evolution.

The need for a solution like Persistence has never been more evident. A sizable and increasing amount of institutional capital and emerging stablecoins are looking to generate yield. There is an ever-increasing need for traders and businesses to access financing. Persistence matches the two. Persistence provides a platform to power debt marketplaces that match entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).

Persistence aims to tap into both institutional and crypto-native liquidity at the dApp layer in a two-step approach. They aim first to bring public blockchain technology benefits to institutional use-cases, tapping into institutional liquidity, and second to bring institutional products to crypto-native stakeholders, tapping into retail liquidity.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is a leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading, and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About Persistence

