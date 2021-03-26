Reading: Dash FastPass Rollout Across Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges Sparks Bullish Surge

Arbismart Logo
Press releases

Persistence Listing and Integration on AscendEX

Bitcoinist

Bitcoinist | Mar 26, 2021 | 10:45

Persistence Listing and Integration on AscendEX Press releases

Persistence Listing and Integration on AscendEX

Bitcoinist

Bitcoinist | Mar 26, 2021 | 10:45

Advertisement
Send
Share

AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of Persistence tokens (XPRT) under the pair USDT/XPRT  on Apr 1 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. There will be an auction on Mar 31 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Persistence is an interoperable protocol built to facilitate the creation of next-gen financial products. It is an ecosystem of financial products serving both institutional and crypto-native users. Persistence One has a growing suite of core product features, including pStake, Comdex, pLend, Audit.one and Asset Mantle. Through these features, Persistence is leveraging blockchain technology to facilitate seamless asset exchange.

The XPRT token secures the network through staking, is used to pay for fees, and defines the weightage of the vote for governance proposals to make critical decisions regarding the Persistence main chain’s evolution.

The need for a solution like Persistence has never been more evident. A sizable and increasing amount of institutional capital and emerging stablecoins are looking to generate yield. There is an ever-increasing need for traders and businesses to access financing. Persistence matches the two. Persistence provides a platform to power debt marketplaces that match entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). 

Persistence aims to tap into both institutional and crypto-native liquidity at the dApp layer in a two-step approach. They aim first to bring public blockchain technology benefits to institutional use-cases, tapping into institutional liquidity, and second to bring institutional products to crypto-native stakeholders, tapping into retail liquidity. 

About AscendEX 

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is a leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading, and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://ascendex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global 

Telegram: https://t.me/BitMaxioEnglishOfficial

Medium: https://medium.com/AscendEx

About Persistence

Persistence is an interoperable protocol built to facilitate the creation of next-gen financial products. It is an ecosystem of financial products serving both institutional and crypto-native users. Persistence is leveraging blockchain technology to facilitate seamless asset exchange.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://persistence.one/  

Twitter: https://twitter.com/persistenceone 

Telegram: https://t.me/PersistenceOneChat

Medium: https://persistenceone.medium.com/

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.

BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?

Tags: ,
Send
Share
Show comments
Coinomize is what every Bitcoin Holder needs
Press releases

Coinomize is what every Bitcoin Holder needs

Truth to be told, just a few of the people who buy Bitcoin for the first time actually remain in the crypto world. This is strange, considering how much blockchain technology offers...

Bitcoinist | 19 hours ago
CEX Broker has launched СFD trading on stocks
Press releases

CEX.IO Broker has launched СFD trading on stocks

CEX.IO Broker, the crypto margin trading platform and part of the CEX.IO Group ecosystem is expanding its asset lineup by offering trading contacts for difference (CFD) on stocks to...

Bitcoinist | 21 hours ago
Holdefi Public Sale Begins, Whitelisting is now open
Press releases

Holdefi Public Sale Begins, Whitelisting is now open!

We are proud to announce that we are starting the public sales phase after the successful raise to private sale, and we are very excited about it. Holdefi successfully raised...

Bitcoinist | 1 day ago