The Central Reserve Bank of Peru’s (BCRP) President, Julio Velarde, announced they are working on developing a CBDC in collaboration with other central banks around the globe. As the country experiences instability and inflation in goods and services, the central bank discusses financial models to fight the imminent crisis.

Velarde shared during the business conference CADE 2021 that the BCRP has been “working on a digital coin” and other projects with cooperation from the central banks of India, Singapour, and other countries.

The BCRP President thinks that “the payment system we are going to have eight to ten years from now in the world is going to be completely different from the current one” and Peru’s digital coin will open the country’s paths towards the future.

He did not want to make any further comments on the other projects the central bank has been working on because of the uncertainty around the subjects at the moment.

The panorama around cryptocurrencies in Peru is not clear. There have been warnings from the government and different authorities have stated that cryptocurrencies are “risky” and announced strong regulations were to come, but no official decisions have been taken.

Velarde commented that, as there are many innovations around cryptocurrencies happening, Peru’s central bank’s idea is “to give them a sort of sandbox and let them progress. Later on, there will come a more concrete regulation.”