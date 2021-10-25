The NFT space is exploding as more and more industries are putting their hat in the ring, launching projects of their own. Photography is no different.

Photography continues to thrive thanks to social media platforms like Instagram. Today, taking photos is something people use to document their whole lives, not just take a family snapshot. With the resounding success of the NFT space as a whole, it only makes sense that high-quality photos would thrive in a decentralized, digitized, and art-abundant world.

The SHABANGRS NFTs, created by world-famous headshot photographer Peter Hurley, is the first-ever photography-focused NFT collection. This collection of NFTs aims to honour millions of photographers worldwide. It offers a brand new spin on NFTs with its unique perks system.

Peter Hurley realized that photography needed to evolve further into the digital space. With the current popularity of the space, Hurley decided that entering the blockchain via NFTs was the best option. The NFT collection is not only supported by Hurley, but also by one of the world’s largest photographer communities known as Headshot Crew.

More About the SHABANGRS NFT Collection

This unique collection of 10,000 NFTs launches for early access members Oct 20-21st, 2021 and will come with numerous perks and benefits. Some of the additional utilities attached to the NFTs are raffles, offers, and citizenship to the virtual city ‘Shabangrsville’. This citizenship will provide owners of this NFT access to a vast resources network of creatives and photographers.

Also, a percentage of the funds made from the NFTs will go towards a charity that teaches refugee children photography. The charity is known as the United Nations Association of Tampa Bay’s Picture My Life program. The rest of the proceeds made from the SHABANGRS NFT sales will be reinvested back into the community.

What Sets the SHABANGRS NFT Collection Apart

The SHABANGRS NFTs are dynamic, as the perks they provide are exclusive to the holder. These exclusive perks will no longer be available to other holders once the NFT has changed hands. With these exclusive deals, the rarity and value of the SHABANGRS NFT will change. Holders can also retain the perk that accompanies the NFT to maintain the resale value or use it and enjoy the rewards. The rewards included with the NFT are said to be possibly life-changing.

The Perfect Timing for an NFT Drop

The cryptocurrency market is in constant fluctuation, always swinging up and down. While the past few weeks have been favourable for digital assets like Bitcoin, the market is generally pretty volatile. With the constantly changing prices of crypto, the value of NFTs continues to rise.

The NFT industry is constantly growing and evolving, with innovations always around the corner. With these new eyes and developments within the space, NFTs will continue to receive support from institutional investors. The communities and support that is surrounding these projects will also continue to grow larger and larger.

The utility of NFTs will grow more diverse than ever before, making it the perfect time to jump into the space with an inventive and new NFT that tends to have a niche but dedicated audience.

About the Founder

Peter Hurley, the founder of SHABANGRS, is a portrait photographer based in New York and Los Angeles. Hurley is a world-famous headshot photographer, regarded as an industry leader within his field. He is best known for capturing genuine expressions for his executive business portraits and actor’s headshots. Hurley is an official partner of Canon, B&H Photos and many other major brands.

After writing his first book, The Headshot, a #1 bestseller in photography on Amazon, Hurley founded Headshot Crew. Headshot Crew is now the largest network of headshot specialists globally with 18,668 photographers from 136 countries worldwide.

Conclusion

The SHABANGRS NFTs are shaping up to be an excellent doorway for photography to get some representation within the NFT industry. With backing from people like Hurley, who is an industry leader within his respective space, it is set to become huge.

This set of NFTs looks to be the first-ever photography-inspired collection with life-changing perks. With the unique approach of having perks exclusive to a single token, these NFTs are a new spin on the old formula that will excite the community and build a dedicated following.

Keep an eye on what is next for Peter Hurley and the SHABANGRS crew.