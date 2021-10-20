NFT Tech’s Uniswap listing is due to launch on the 21st October. NFT observers have been watching the development of NFT Tech with great interest and, now that their marketplace is successfully live, have high hopes for the token launch that is about to happen.

What is NFT Tech?

NFT Tech is an all-in-one NFT marketplace that seeks to make it easier for creators to mint and launch their projects while offering traders a more fluid, more economical and more transparent market to operate in – with better interface, lower costs, and clearer listings. Running on the NFT Tech Super Chain, NFT trading on the platform runs smoothly, and the hope is it creates a fairer, faster and more equitable market for everyone involved.

NFTs minted and bought on the platform can also be exported to the Ethereum and BSC chains. Most intriguing to most readers is the fact minting is free for creators, opening up the path for yet more talented creators to get their work out there without having the hurdle of crypto-knowledge and the finances to pay the typical gas fees seen on other programs.

The $NFTT Token and What It Can Do

Holding $NFTT will give users access to auto-whitelisting for NFT Tech exclusive drops. As the marketplace develops and huge projects get launched on the platform, then holding $NFTT will entitle users to be first in the queue to mint the latest hot trend in the space. The $NFTT token will also give governance rights to holders to let creators and collectors husband its successful growth into a mainstream NFT marketplace. When that growth finalises, $NFTT will be one of the go-to names in token trading, and the aim is to have $NFTT token be the signature price of every single piece of digital art out there.

Bargain Hunting on the 21st

The Uniswap listing on the 21st is an opportunity for those who recognise the ongoing value and interest in NFTs but also see the challenges the market faces. NFT Tech, by solving these challenges, and letting NFTs be traded with the absorbing freedom of a pack of trading cards on the playground, will help usher the year of the NFT to its grand finale.