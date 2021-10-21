Pimco’s CIO Davis Ivascyn has announced its acceptance of cryptocurrencies and new investments in them. The firm manages around $2.2 trillion in assets and is now interested in digital ones.

Pimco is well known for focusing on fixed-income and managing the Total Return Fund. As they have expanded to a diversity of markets, it has become a large and significant asset management firm.

Their newest interest in digital assets remarked on cryptocurrency’s crucial role in the financial industry. Ivascyn commented for CNBC during an interview:

Now we’re looking at potentially trading certain cryptocurrencies as part of our trend-following strategies or quant-oriented strategies, then doing more work on the fundamental side, (…) So this will be a gradual process where we spent a lot of time on the internal diligence side speaking to investors. And we’ll take baby steps in an area that’s rapidly growing.

Related Reading | Why Hedge Fund Marshall Wace Seeks to Invest in Crypto, Blockchain, And Digital Assets

The firm’s strategies work to recognize opportunities and possible risks. Their Cyclical Forums and Secular Forums project economic trends over 5-to-12-month and 3-to-5-year periods respectively.

As they plan to keep investing in cryptocurrency, this shows that their projections are in the digital asset’s favor.

The Giants Have Their Eyes Set On Cryptocurrencies

As remarked by CNBC, Ivascyn’s comments paired up with ETF’s launch and Bitcoin’s record-breaking climb to $66,416.86, the highest price reached yet.

The push for more acceptance is harvesting its crops. The giants of the economic industry do not want to be left behind as the projections show promise in the investment of cryptocurrency. Pimco’s CIO told CNBN during the same interview:

You have to understand decentralized finance, because it will be disruptive, and it very well may disrupt our industry, in our business in particular,

Ivascyn also told CNBC that The firm is

thinking about scenarios where this could take us to ensure that we are competitively prepared to deal with what’s a rapidly changing environment that offers a pretty significant value proposition, particularly for younger generations, or the new generation of the investment community.

The decentralization that digital assets offer, represents new opportunities for many, but a danger for the financial world. As companies see its value and the world slowly opts to conexist with cryptocurrency, the lack of what the financial world has offered us in history sets this generation in exciting times for the economy.

Recently, Peter Thiel, the Paypal co-founder, recently commented about his concerns about having underinvested in Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency keeps showing itself as a major opportunity and we are left with fewer grounds for underestimating it.

Related Reading | Peter Thiel Backs Startup That Helps Big Investors Buy Bitcoin

Some banks and important companies all around the globe are not underrating digital assets anymore. The growth of cryptocurrencies is unavoidable, and as the world becomes more amicable for them, the digital economy’s future and its new possibilities might be just around the corner.