AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the PolkaLokr Token (LOKR) under the pair USDT/LOKR on May 10 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

Polkalokr is the first all-in-one, multi-chain token locking and escrow platform with built-in privacy functionality. Their products, LOKR and SWAPR, help build trust within the Defi space by removing the human element and focusing on governance through code with a seamless, omnichannel digital experience platform. Polkalokr will introduce the ability to swap locked tokens, which is not yet available in the space.

They have taken tokenomics to a new level. The oracle integration allows projects to start vesting tokens based on events, for example, when the token price or product milestones are reached, instead of a time-based cliff. They will also provide projects with revenue streams through their locked tokens. Polkalokr is multi-chain and not reliant on just ERC20 or DOT. They are looking to create new markets by introducing swap-locked tokens and direct vesting to new buyers.

There is a lack of trust in the digital asset space due to rug pulls and exit scams. Polkalokr’s products will help protect the community from bad actors and bring a layer of transparency to project tokenomics. Their Native token LOKR is used for payments on the Polkalokr Platform. LOKR is also utilized for governance, rewards, and staking.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is a leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About Polkalokr

