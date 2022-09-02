The introduction of blockchain technology changed how people view basic transactions and financial services globally. The primary motivation was profit. However, the weak security network of these systems made it impossible to guarantee the security of assets and funds. Many problems have grown out of date due to blockchain technology. The cryptocurrency market had surpassed $1.7 trillion in valuation as of January 2022, and the DeFi market is breaking the Total Value Locked (TVL) record. The crypto asset market is expanding at a rapid pace, which means more opportunities and an influx of investors in the coming years.

A project with a people-driven vision before profit and creating a world where investors can rest well because they trust that their assets are secure and well managed has emerged and is called Proprivex.

What is Proprivex?

Proprivex is a digital asset and currency trading and portfolio management platform that aims to help users manage their diverse portfolios from a single platform. Proprivex is all about making blockchain work for anyone and everyone. Managing one’s portfolio is sometimes a problem, and Proprivex looks to complete this task efficiently. Crypto users want a safe exchange platform with the best stake returns for their tokens, and everyone requires a trustless, simple, interactive, intuitive, community-driven, and secure ecosystem. Proprivex’s mission is to create a suitable platform that meets all these requirements.

Crypto assets management platforms face a few challenges; these challenges include:

Poor asset management tools and inaccurate real-time market analysis

Loose security protocols

Complex and inefficient infrastructure

Users are left to figure out everything

Inefficient framework

How Does Proprivex Stand out?

Transparency

Low Cost

Diverse crypto assets

Gamified ecosystem

Ways by which Proprivex Solves Challenges faced by Crypto Management Platforms

High-End Asset Management Tools: Market and trade analysis may be more difficult for novice and experienced traders since they may be engaged with their daily jobs or other pursuits. The ecosystem of Proprivex is connected with the most recent AI and machine learning tools and algorithms to ensure that users receive daily market analyses and reports.

Full-Scale Security: The Proprivex security protocol will combine the newest technology with the smallest possible hacking footprint and be developed using the finest techniques in the crypto arena.

Efficient Framework and Infrastructure: The framework used by Proprivex is Avalanche, which is incredibly light, quick, and effective. By charging low and reasonable transaction fees, Proprivex can maintain its carbon neutrality regardless of the volume of transactions.

Proprivex Tokenomics

The official utility token of the Proprivex ecosystem is PPX. All platform-provided services will be charged and paid in Proprivex tokens (PPX). Payments can be accepted in other tokens but be incentivized through discounts in the Proprivex token (PPX). As a Proprivex token holder, you automatically become a member of the governing decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and receive rewards.

The asset management service will only be available to token holders, making token transactions more appealing. Proprivex’s Exchange supports trading pairs for top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and volume like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance coin (BNB), Polkadot (DOT), USDT, Avalanche (AVAX), and so on. Exchange fees will be based on trading volume and charged in Proprivex token (PPX). In addition, Proprivex intends to broaden its ecosystem to include non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The NFTs will be integrated with Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and cross-chain properties for increased utility and use cases. The Proprivex ecosystem will be community-driven. Holders and users of the Proprivex token can participate in governance. The total supply of the Proprivex token is 650 million.

Bonuses Provided by Proprivex token

On-boarders of the Proprivex ecosystem have different bonuses to be claimed depending on the cryptocurrency swapped for the Proprivex token. When the PPX token is purchased with Ethereum (ETH), the buyer receives a 13% reward. On the other hand, when a Binance coin (BNB) is used to buy the PPX token, a bonus of 15% is awarded to the buyer. Below are some other bonuses received by purchasing with different cryptocurrencies;

USDT TRC-20 – 20%

USDT ERC-20 – 10%

Bitcoin (BTC) – 10%

Dogecoin (DOGE) – 11%

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – 11%

An additional 8%, 6%, and 4% bonuses are also awarded when the PPX token is purchased in the pre-sales first, second, and third stages.

Avalanche (AVAX) and The Ripple token (XRP)

Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source, programmable smart contract platform for decentralized applications (dApps). AVAX is the Avalanche (AVAX) network token used to pay transaction fees while securing the Avalanche (AVAX) network. The Avalanche network has the following advantages: speed, versatility, security, affordability, and ease of access. The Avalanche (AVAX) network can support many blockchain-based projects. The Avalanche (AVAX) network employs a secure consensus mechanism. Because the workload is distributed across many chains, the work done in the Avalanche (AVAX) network is flawless. The exchange chain (X-Chain) is the blockchain that allows assets to be created and traded on the Avalanche (AVAX) network. In contrast, the contracts chain (C-chain) is an Ethereum virtual machine used to deploy Ethereum smart contracts, and the Platform chain (P-Chain) keeps track of validators to manage the landscape of the network’s subnet.

The outstanding properties of the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem are;

Ability to process many transactions: The Avalanche is one of the industry’s fastest smart contract blockchains. The speed of transactions means that investors can expect rapid data throughputs. In addition, exchange, smart contracts, and transaction validation are handled by different chains, reducing downtime and increasing performance consistency.

Customizable blockchain: Avalanche is a complex and secure network on which deployed blockchains can be customized to meet the needs of the developers and platform. Given the sensitivity of the applications, this provides an even more robust framework for Proprivex.

Nominal transaction fees: The network is built where the transactions are validated many times but in batches. This makes it more efficient and less costly to verify transactions on the Proprivex. In addition, the integration with Avalanche makes it easier for traders to adopt the Proprivex solution.

Borderless DeFi: Because the AVAX base code is written in solidity, the same language used to build Ethereum and several other EVM-compatible chains, Avalanche is compatible with many chains. Avalanche’s cross-chain compatibility enables quick cross-chain transactions.

Carbon neutrality: Massive carbon footprints have been one of the reasons behind the nonchalance in accepting cryptocurrencies as a worldwide means of exchange. Building on Avalanche makes it possible for us to achieve all our goals while being eco-friendly. As of November 2021, Avalanche Network was pronounced carbon neutral. This way, users will not have to worry about the implications of their actions on and with Proprivex.

The Ripple token (XRP) acts as a cryptocurrency, and a digital payment means for transactions in financial institutions. Financial institutions can exchange currencies more affordably by employing the Ripple token (XRP) in place of other fiat currencies, acting as a bridge currency.

The most significant similarities between the Ripple and Avalanche ecosystems are the small costs of transactions and the speed of transaction processing. Transactions on the ripple network are processed in seconds.

In conclusion, blockchain technology keeps growing, and many cryptocurrencies are thriving. With features like rapid transaction speed and low transaction cost, Proprivex (PPX) will do just as well or even better than Avalanche (AVAX) and the Ripple token (XRP) in the cryptocurrency market.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.