PupDoge is a meme coin that was created in July of 2021. A meme project, it was created and designed to be both decentralized and social at the same time.

The mission for PupDoge is a two-pronged one. One is to create a meme project which would provide a platform where people can help dogs in need. The second is to make cryptocurrency adoption mainstream by providing incentives in the form of rewards, and also introducing new concepts like NFTs and decentralized finance exchanges (DEX).

Step Into the PupDoge Ecosystem

Although a cute meme, the PupDoge does pack a punch in its bite. The PupDoge ecosystem is a completely deflationary one with a model that is designed to introduce scarcity over time.

The entire PupDoge supply is capped at 1,000,000,000,000,000 and more coins cannot be minted after that.

The entire PupDoge ecosystem is completely powered by its vibrant and fun community of holders. A community that welcomes diverse and different perspectives with open arms in order to build a world-class community with a single mission; to help dogs in need everywhere.

Presale And Where To Buy PupDoge Tokens

Ahead of the launch on 31st July, PupDoge will be holding a presale on the 30th of July, selling 15,000 BNB worth of PupDoge tokens. The presale will see 22% of the entire circulating supply being sold off to holders.

After the launch, investors will be able to buy PupDoge tokens on Pancakeswap using a BNB <> PupDoge bridge.

PupDoge Rewards And Charity Project

The PupDoge project is one built on a rewards system. The holders of the token are rewarded with a commission on every transaction. This means that as long holders keep holding their coins in their wallets, then their holdings will continue to grow with each transaction carried out.

Holders can also stake their PupDoge tokens and earn BNB rewards for their staked tokens.

The PupDoge project also consists of a charity wallet that is entirely dedicated to PupDoge’s charity projects. The charity wallet is designed to receive redistributions and these redistributions will go towards supporting the charity partners of PupDoge, to help dogs in need.

PupDoge’s Paw Print (Roadmap)

The roadmap for PupDoge is scheduled to take place in four phases. The phases include;

Phase 1: token contract and deployment, a code audit, the website launch, CoinMarketCap/CoinGecko listing, a cooperation with Pancakeswap, DexGuru, and PooCoin, rounded up with the airdrop platform.

Phase 2: Getting PupDoge listed on prominent exchanges like Binance and MXC, launching a trend and token analysis platform, and a community voting platform.

Phase 3: Getting PupDoge listed on more exchanges, reality predictions, cooperation with other projects, setting up more liquidity providers (LP), and the release of the PupDoge DEX Pup Swap.

Phase 4: Listing on three more centralized exchanges (CEX), launching the Pup Wallet and Pup Crate, and getting to 80,000 holders and 40,000 Telegram members.

Pup Values

The PupDoge team operates on four core values, which are transparency, community, longevity, and trust.

The PupDoge project is here to stay and as such, it is important that the team has the “pup values” to guide them as they make this project a success.

Website: http://pupdoge.finance/

Email: pupdoge@pupdoge.finance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Pupdogecoin

Telegram (For Chinese-Speaking holders): https://t.me/pupdoge2

Telegram (For English-Speaking holders): https://t.me/pupdogecoin