Without a doubt, cryptocurrencies will play a major role in banking and finance in the future. It is only a matter of time before cryptocurrencies are widely accepted because of the numerous advantages they have over their fiat counterparts. The drawbacks of conventional finance, such as accessibility issues, a lack of transparency, and similar issues, are readily resolved with cryptocurrency. The crypto market’s future has never looked more promising than it does right now.

These three tokens, VeChain (VET), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are three of the best tokens to invest in now if you want to make more money by 2023. The bear market has been extremely prolonged and this is your chance to make a huge comeback. Keep reading to learn about these coins!

VeChain – The Cutting Edge Network

VeChain (VET) is a cutting-edge supply line technology. It serves to authenticate and trace items that are shipped from the producer to the consumer, confirming the items’ condition and validity. Sunny Lou, a former CIO for China at Louis Vuitton, launched VeChain (VET) in 2015 to assist businesses in tracking their products through multiple production phases to ensure the highest possible quality of items is supplied. VeChain plays a crucial role by stopping counterfeiting, bootlegging, and other unlawful copying operations. The proof of authority consensus mechanism is used by the VeChain protocol, where a small number of validating nodes are granted authority based on the amount of staked VET tokens.

Vechain is dedicated to digitizing the supply chain sector. It offers a public blockchain at the enterprise level to make it easier to store, manage, and transmit data securely throughout supply chains. The VeChain team is exceptionally skilled, and it has a lot of potentials and is probably going to be among the top gainers in the upcoming bull market given its current partnerships and potential applications. Despite the current bear market, the price of VET is still at a reasonable level.

Axie Infinity – The Decentralised GameFi Token

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a decentralized game that aims to build a virtual world where players can breed, trade, and engage in combat with virtual animals called Axies. On the Ethereum blockchain, Axie Infinity will be distributed as an ERC-721 token. The blockchain-based gaming platform will fundamentally alter how people currently play traditional games. Axie Infinity is widely accepted due to its gameplay and amazing feats.

Big Eyes Coin – The Upcoming Meme Token

Despite being a meme project, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) cryptocurrency project wants to be more. The meme currency, which is based on Ethereum, is dedicated to advancing the DeFi ecosystem by offering customers top-notch DeFi services. An adorable wide-eyed cat serves as the mascot of Big Eyes Coin as a constant reminder of the project’s dedication to using, value, and growth. By utilizing the high level of security and scalability offered by the Ethereum Blockchain, Big Eyes Coin aims to be extremely secure and scalable. This would significantly improve Big Eyes Coin’s usability and suitability for new users.

The team would engage in a variety of activities to promote the adoption and spread DeFi technology throughout the world, including charity events, NFT occasions, and others. Despite some similarities to Dogecoin, the undisputed leader of meme coins, Big Eyes Coin offers a considerably wider range of advantages. First off, it is more than just a P2P platform; it is a vast ecosystem that combines two of the most profitable crypto subsectors—DeFi and NFT. It is still a great time to invest in this project even though it is only in the sixth phase of its presale because once the tokens are made available for public purchase, a price increase is anticipated that will benefit users who bought in early.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.