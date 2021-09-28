The quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform, QANplatform, has announced the release of its rapid one-click deployment feature. The achievement enables developers to deploy the QAN blockchain in under five minutes to cloud platforms such as Amazon’s AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean, and Linode.

Advancements in quantum computers – which could become millions of times faster than traditional processors – are viewed as having the potential to break the cryptographic security used in blockchain networks longer term. QAN’s mission is to get ahead of this problem by building out a future-proof blockchain solution that focuses on reducing the barriers to entry for developers and enterprises.

It purports to provide the tools needed to create quantum-resistant smart contracts, dApps, DeFi services, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies on top of the QAN blockchain platform.

80% Faster Cloud Deployment Than Ethereum, Polkadot, and Algorand

By becoming the first blockchain to successfully automate cloud deployment, QAN allows smart contract developers to deploy QAN 80% faster than installing blockchains like Ethereum, Polkadot, or Algorand, the fastest in the industry. It takes approximately five minutes to deploy QAN rather than the several hours required by other blockchains, helping to reduce such barriers alongside integration with widely-used programming languages and DevOps technologies.

The QANplatform is also Ethereum-compatible, meaning all DEX, NFT, and DeFi services already running on Ethereum can easily migrate to QAN.

Commenting on the feature release, Johann Polecsak, Co-Founder and CTO of QANplatform, said: “Quantum-resistant security is our main USP, but on top of that we do address the problems of today. QAN takes one step back and focuses on lowering the entry barrier for the developer community, so startups and enterprises can build their Proof-of-Concepts (PoC) and Minimum Viable Products (MVP) as fast as possible to reach mass adoption.

“QAN blockchain platform solves this issue by building integrations to existing and widely used and loved programming languages (Rust, Go), DevOps technologies (Docker, Kubernetes) and Cloud Platforms like Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure.”

Unique Hybrid Blockchain Infrastructure

The team behind QANplatform boasts experience at companies and projects like PwC, Deutsche Telekom, IBM, Uber, Bitcoin.com, Ethereum, Monero, and Zcash. The unique hybrid blockchain infrastructure delivers the flexibility to define which data should be stored on an open-source private blockchain and which on the QAN public blockchain.

It enables enterprises to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology, with speeds of up to 97,000 transactions per second (tps), while retaining privacy. QAN then keeps this data secure using lattice-based cryptography to safeguard transactions even against quantum computer attacks.

With multi-language development support and the ability to integrate QAN blockchains into existing dev environments, QAN’s Proof-of-Randomness consensus algorithm also means that nodes on the network can be run on the lowest hardware and energy requirements on the market, including a Raspberry Pi.

The rapid cloud deployment completes the one-click setup on hardware, virtualized architecture, and cloud platforms, allowing projects to save time and focus on getting things done.

Testnet Available in Q4

Developers will have the opportunity to use the five-minute rapid cloud deployment feature upon release of the QANplatform testnet, expected to be available in Q4 2021.

A 3-6 month testing period will follow, leading up to the mainnet launch, anticipated for early next year.