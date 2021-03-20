Press releases Rage.Fan, a Fan-first Fantasy Sports & uNFT Platform, Successfully Raises $1.6M From Leading Investors

March 20, 2021​ –BVI: Rage.Fan, a fan-first fantasy & uNFT sports platform, closed a $1.6 million private fundraising round from Genesis Block Ventures (GBV) Capital, X21 Digital, Chronos Ventures, Magnus Capital, Moonrock Capital, AU21 Capital, Spark Digital, Moonwhale Ventures, and Momentum 6.

This funding marks Rage.Fan’s entry into the gaming market and will support its ambitious goal of rolling out the world’s first sports Oracle and Geo(u)NFTs to increase sports fan engagement with the platform.

The proceeds of the global-first rollout will be used to develop and institute a blockchain-centric fantasy sports platform. The platform will put the interests of sports fans ahead of platform owners, by providing players with more rewards and governance power than the competition.

Rage.Fan Levels the Playing Field By Making Owners Out of Fans

Globally, fantasy sports is the fastest growing gaming genre because it immerses players into virtual team play that’s based on sportspeople from the real world, and their actual performance data. While in the real world top dollar is spent on developing winning teams, in the gaming world most of the revenue goes to the platform owner. Rage.Fan, India’s leading fantasy sports game, will put fans first by leveraging the advantages of its blockchain platform. They include lower entry fees, provably fair and transparent gameplay, and a larger share of rewards for players.

The $RAGE token has multiple utilities and provides holders with more earning opportunities, including

Staking tokens

Game mining by earning higher rewards for playing more

Social media mining by promoting Rage.Fan

Referral mining by referring others

Virtual mining by participating in virtual games

Satheesh & team, who are leading the charge on Rage.Fan, come with extensive systems and business management experience, and expertise, making them well-qualified to unlock significant value by transforming a traditional centralized business model into a decentralized one.

Rage.Fan is aiming to revolutionize the field by building the world’s first sports Oracle engine. The fantasy sports platform will also be the first launcher of uNFTs (Utility NFT) in the form of Action Cards and the world’s first GeoNFTs platform —tagged to viewership, ownership, and access to specific locations.

Using blockchain technology, Rage.Fan aims to create a permissionless, decentralized, and transparent gaming experience, where sports fans can use their skills, knowledge, and situational awareness to earn rewards and feel more connected to the sports they love.

Website: ​https://rage.fan

Medium: ​https://medium.com/@ragefan

Telegram: ​https://t.me/rage_fan_announcement

Twitter: ​https://twitter.com/RageFanSocial

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.