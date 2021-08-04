Reddit Moons’ price has now surpassed the price of Dogecoin. The r/CryptoCurrency subreddit native coin Moons continues to see tremendous growth. Reddit Moons are now worth more than the popular meme coin Dogecoin. r/CryptoCurrency Moons price saw increasing growth following the announcement of a new scaling network by the project devs. Using the Layer 2 solution Arbitrum would help the project to be deployed on the Ethereum Mainnet.

The coins which are gotten for upvotes on the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit have had an interesting run so far. Just like Dogecoin, the coin experiences success after time spent in obscurity. Only known amongst a niche part of the market who held the coins. But now, following the recent market run-up, the price of Moons has soared.

r/CryptoCurrency Moons Versus Dogecoin

About a month ago, the price of r/CryptoCurrency Moons was still trading at $0.06. While the price of Dogecoin continued to trend above $0.25. Dogecoin had started to lose momentum following a massive uptrend that saw the price of the coin hit $0.80. But had started to lose footing as prices across the crypto market started to crash.

Doge price slows down following market rally | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com

r/CryptoCurrency Moons price continue to rally as market slows down | Source: Moons on xDail on TradingView.com

Dip after dip saw the price of Dogecoin losing over 60% of its all-time high. Despite putting up recoveries and corrections along the way. During this time, the price of r/CryptoCurrency Moons remained mostly flat. Because while the coin was becoming more popular, there was not enough to push up the price of the coin.

The better part of the month of July was spent fluctuating between $0.09 and $0.1. But both coins saw price increases as the price rally in Bitcoin in the market two weekends ago spilled out into altcoins.

Moons Price Surpass Dogecoin

The crypto market saw decreasing prices as last weekend closed. With the new week came price dips in coins such as bitcoin. And Dogecoin was not left out of this. Doge had seen a price increase that pushed the price of the coin into the $0.233 range. But with the new week, a good percentage of that was shaved off. Seeing the price drop back down to be trending down at $0.2.

This same time period saw the price of Moons rally. The slowdown in the market did not seem to affect the coin. As the price continues to grow into the new week. Moons closed the weekend with a price of $0.21. While Dogecoin saw a weekend close of $0.209. Closely following each other.

But Moons have continued to grow as other coins have seen dips in prices. A 23% growth in the last 24 hours firmly puts the price of Moons over the $0.3 range. Surging past $0.4 before turning back down to rest at $0.372 at the time of this writing. While the price of Doge sits at $0.1998. Up 0.60% in the past 24 hours.

