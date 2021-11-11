November is expected to be full of offline events with the participation of Relictum Ecosystem.

Over the past few months, Relictum has been a sponsor and an active participant in several major events: the forum in Kazan – Kazan Digital Week 2021 and two events in Moscow: Blockchain Life 2021 and Blockchain & Bitcoin 2021 conference. There we presented the unique Relictum NFT protocol and Relictum NFT marketplace.

When creating own NFT protocol, Relictum considered the experience of the leading market players, the requirements of content creators, and the comfort of users. All this will be implemented in the Relictum NFT marketplace, which has its own decentralized storage for Digital Art, free transactions within the Relictum network, bridges with other blockchains, and other useful features.

Relictum NFT protocol expands the boundaries of the use of non-fungible tokens and allows you to tokenize a painting, a monument of architecture, a post on Twitter, a sales contract – whatever the author wants, safely and comfortably.

NFT is just gaining momentum, so the 5th generation Relictum blockchain technologies will make a huge contribution to improving processes and open up global opportunities for non-fungible tokens.

Meet the Relictum Ecosystem in these cities

November 14-15 – UAE, Dubai, Blockchain Economy Expo 2020 Dubai.

💥 For the first time in history, the representatives of the crypto community from 150 countries will gather in one premise: more than 40,000 visitors, 300 participants, 4,000 companies, 70 NFT artists!

November 20 – Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan.

November 24 – Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek.

November 26 – Uzbekistan, Tashkent.

The ecosystem team will share unique information and opportunities for implementing ecosystem products in any field of activity: from the implementation of private ideas to full-scale interaction with business processes of any level.

The Relictum Ecosystem team is open to dialogue with everyone: with all those who want to become a part of the Relictum Ecosystem community, as well as leading media, the representatives of YouTube channels, exchanges, and those who are interested in the crypto industry.

What is the Relictum Ecosystem?

The Relictum Ecosystem is a powerful set of products and advanced technologies available for everyone in a single application that can implement the task of any complexity and daring ideas of blockchain technologies. It includes the following components:

Relictum Pro is a decentralized Blockchain 5.0 with instant and free transactions, available on any device.

Relictum Finance is a cryptobank with the issue of its own stablecoin USDR with 100% collateral.

Relictum Pay is a payment cryptosystem that provides a stable connection between fiat money and cryptocurrencies.

Relictum Lab is a new generation startup accelerator for finding new “unicorns”.

Relictum NFT is an NFT marketplace with its own unique NFT token protocol.

Relictum DEX is a decentralized exchange with more than 500 cryptocurrency pairs.

Relictum Bridge is a transfer of transactions between all blockchains through a unique bridge protocol.

Relictum Games is a global gaming crypto platform based on the Relictum blockchain.

Relictum Storage is decentralized storage with maximum protection for your data.

Relictum Chat is a private and highly secure chat with personal encryption of each conversation.

Relictum Wallet is a tool for storing crypto assets and making instant transactions with the Relictum ecosystem.

From idea to its implementation

The Relictum Ecosystem team will be glad to cooperate and find the solutions implementing your ideas on Relictum Blockchain.

An offline event is a unique chance to turn your ideas into reality with the help of a team of highly qualified specialists from Relictum!

See you in your city!

Best regards, the Relictum Ecosystem team