Hong Kong, October 28th – Richass Murloc Social Club, as the first avatar NFT project empowered social Metaverse on Binance Smart Chain, and a unique collectible NFT of 10,000 Murlocs, is offering its member a chance to adopt adorable kittens.

Pets for Every Member

The Kittens that RMSC offers are not for sale. The way for the RMSC members to adopt a Kitten is to mint it by having a Murloc in your BSC wallet. Each Murloc you have gives you 1 chance to claim a Kitten. Once you claim your Kitten with your Murloc, that Murloc can’t be used to claim another Kitten again.

Contributions for Community

Richass Murloc Cattery Club will have a 5% royalty fee associated with secondary sales on Lootex&Seekers. All proceeds we generate from this fee will be allocated to our Murloc foundation, which will be used for community expanding and marketing campaigns. After six weeks, we’ll remove the 2.5% fee from Loootex and the royalty will be 2.5%.

Specs

There are 10,000 total Richass Murloc Cattery Club NFTs. Each RMCC kitten is stored as an BEP-721 token on the Binance Smart Chain and hosted on IPFS. Every kitten in the Cattery club is programmatically-generated from over 26 possible traits. Some traits are rarer than others.

Phase 2 Mint is Live Now

6,000 Murlocs are available at 12 PM UTC on October 27 in Phase 2 sales at 0.3 BNB. You have a 20% of discount in Phase 2 if you HODL at least ONE Murloc in your wallet. Once you mint your Murloc, don’t forget to adopt your Kitten.

About Richass Murloc Social Club

Each Murloc in RMSC is unique and randomly generated from over 130 possible traits, including clothing, headwear, and more. All Murlocs are dope, but some are rarer than others. The murlocs are stored as BEP-721 tokens on Binance Smart Chain and hosted on IPFS. Only 555 Murlocs are being withheld from the sale. These will only be used for a series of marketing campaigns and membership for early birds. If you want to get yourself a free Murloc, join their community and participate in their campaigns.

Richass Murloc Social Club is still at an early stage. Check out their website to learn more about their wild imagination.

Website: https://richassmurlocssocialclub.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RichassMurlocSC

Telegram: https://t.me/RichassMurlocSC

Discord: https://discord.gg/Z9MYekbWFJ

Email: richassmurlocsocialclub@protonmail.com