The crypto market climbs higher. Bitcoin (BTC) dominance increases as the flagship crypto recorded a new ATH this week, while top altcoins like Ripple (XRP) and Sui (SUI) trade upward. With the coming days and weeks promising even stronger bullish waves, these are altcoins to watch out for.

Meanwhile, FOMO soars as DTX Exchange (DTX) crosses $8.3 million in funding, inching closer to its launch. The cryptocurrency stands at the crossroads between TradFi and DeFi, boasting solid fundamentals as a hybrid trading platform. Poised for adoption and an explosive debut, this is a new DeFi project to watch out for.

DTX Exchange (DTX): Investors Swarm the Presale

DTX Exchange (DTX), a new ICO, steals the spotlight in the investment town. Amid rising retail and whale interest, the presale exploded, soaring past $8.3 million in early funding. Besides this impressive figure highlighting its rapidly growing community, it also suggests confidence in its potential.

Behind this stellar performance are its substantial growth prospects and impending transformation of the $10 billion global trading scene. The presale is in round 5 and heavily discounted at $0.10 per token. Projected to witness a 55x rally after its debut, it might outperform popular names like Ripple (XRP) and Sui (SUI).

Also driving interest is its hybrid approach to trading—a blend of the best elements of centralized and decentralized exchanges. At the crossroads between TradFi and DeFi, the one-stop platform will allow the trading of diverse assets across stocks, bonds, ETFs and cryptos. Some of its key features will include wallet-based trading, distributed liquidity pools and non-custodial storage solutions, setting it up for massive adoption.

Ripple (XRP) Crossed $1

Ripple (XRP), a payment-based cryptocurrency, is among the top crypto coins. Despite Bitcoin dominance—the flagship crypto has been on price discovery—it soars high. The XRP price exploded 60% in the past 7 days, retailing above $1.10. It soared over 100% in the monthly timeframe, cementing its status as a top 10 crypto.

With a full-blown alt season around the corner, Ripple (XRP) is poised to be at the forefront. Key indicators like the XRP price trading above the 10-EMA ($0.94) and 10-SMA ($0.91) are buy signals hinting at further gains.

Additionally, experts share a bullish outlook, positioning it as one of the best coins to invest in this cycle. According to XrpNully, we might see a quick decline toward $1.3 and $0.90 followed by higher targets between $1.18 and $1.91. Meanwhile, another crypto analyst, AllonEli, has $5 to $10 as their realistic XRP price prediction for this bull run.

Sui (SUI) Targets Further Upswings

The Layer-1 token Sui (SUI) has been one of this year’s biggest surprises. Besides the over 500% gain on the yearly chart, the Sui price skyrocketed over 75% in the past 30 days, trading above $3.5.

Further gains are on the cards, backed by technical indicators like the MACD level (12, 26) and 20-VWMA. A breakout above $4 will see it surpass the current ATH of $3.93 registered earlier this week, resuming its price discovery.

With the coming days and weeks promising to be more interesting as Bitcoin dominance reduces and liquidity flows heavily into altcoins, Sui (SUI) is among the coins to watch. SuiMicky, a crypto analyst, predicts a run to $30 and $40 once altseason starts—a good crypto to buy. Going a bit further, crypto analyst ZuraZ001 targets a Sui rally to $75 this cycle.

Can DTX Exchange (DTX) Outshine Ripple (XRP) and Sui (SUI)?

DTX Exchange’s solid fundamentals and upside potential make it a compelling alternative to popular names and large caps like Ripple (XRP) and Sui (SUI). With no bull market history, it is poised to skyrocket this cycle, making it a must-have.

