Reading: Dash FastPass Rollout Across Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges Sparks Bullish Surge

Arbismart Logo
Ripple

Ripple’s XRP Blasts Past SEC Lawsuit Fears to Hit Three-Year High

Avatar

Yashu Gola | Apr 06, 2021 | 08:00

Ripple's XRP Blasts Past SEC Lawsuit Fears to Hit Three-Year High Ripple

Ripple’s XRP Blasts Past SEC Lawsuit Fears to Hit Three-Year High

Avatar

Yashu Gola | Apr 06, 2021 | 08:00

Advertisement
Send
Share

XRP bulls are back!

The Ripple blockchain’s native token, which got embroiled in a legal controversy with the US Securities and Exchange Commission over its alleged securities status — and which led to the delisting of its highly traded financial instruments across many US-based crypto exchanges, reached its highest levels in three years this week.

Ripple posts an overdue price rally in 2021. Source: XRPUSD on TradingView.com

Ripple posts an overdue price rally in 2021. Source: XRPUSD on TradingView.com

XRP’s price against the US dollar hit $0.948 on Tuesday, up 66.15 percent into April 2021. The token’s major upside move surfaced partly due to a rally across the cryptocurrency market and else due to anticipations that it would walk through the SEC lawsuit unharmed.

Small Wins, Big Celebrations

In retrospect, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs, a Silicon Valley blockchain startup, in December 2020 for “allegedly” selling illegal securities in the form of its pre-mined XRP tokens. It is believed that Ripple Labs controlled XRP’s supply and distribution in its early days — and even its claims to have no control over the XRP circulation are cosmetic in nature.

As the case drags on in a US court, traders have started treating the legal proceedings as market indicators. For instance, the XRP price surged by over 15 percent right after the SEC agreed to remove market manipulation claims against Ripple Labs in February 2020. Many analysts upped their XRP price target after the event, with some anticipating a rally towards $1.

On Tuesday, the Ripple token came closer to hitting a greenback’s worth.

Again, a small legal victory played a huge role in boosting traders’ bullish bias on XRP. Ripple Labs won its bid to redact its private emails out of the public eye last week. The first email contained a conversation between CEO Brad Garlinghouse and an anonymous entity about ‘Rippleworks,’ Ripple’s nonprofit venture capitalist wing.

Meanwhile, the second email, which appeared crucial to the lawsuit, contained information about public perception of XRP and Ripple’s control over the token.

Did it prove XRP is not a securities token? No. But traders jumped the bullish guns, even though Mr. Garlinghouse stated in his interview with CNN last week that Ripple could do without XRP should they lose the SEC lawsuit.

XRP and Altcoin Season

The hugely counterbalancing catalysts do little to explain the ongoing XRP price boom. Nevertheless, what might really be providing the Ripple token its much-needed bullish tailwinds is a renewed optimism for altcoin, on the whole.

Bitcoin has stabilized around $60,000 after posting an incredible bull run in the previous 12 months, driven higher by institutional demand against the fears of policy-led higher inflation and a dwindling US dollar index. As the flagship cryptocurrency risks getting overvalued, traders have started hedging their profits in neighboring altcoin markets.

Altcoins post impressive 24-hour adjusted returns against Bitcoin. Source: Messari

Altcoins post impressive 24-hour adjusted returns against Bitcoin. Source: Messari

So it appears, XRP benefited from the so-called “altcoin season.” The token surged against bitcoin by more than 25 percent in the previous 24 hours.

Cover Photo by Sayan Nath on Unsplash.

BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?

Tags: , , , , , ,
Send
Share
Show comments
ethereum price
Ripple

XRP Forms Crushing Textbook Reversal Sign After 30% Explosion

XRP has seen an extremely strong rally over the past few days, outperforming Bitcoin and even Ethereum on some days. Since July 22nd, the asset has gained in excess of 50%, reaching...

Nick Chong | 8 months ago
Ethereum
Ripple

Last Time This Signal Appeared, XRP Dove 35% Against Bitcoin. It’s Back

Like other altcoins, XRP has rallied against Bitcoin over the past few days. While the leading cryptocurrency has stalled in the low-$9,000s, XRP has begun to push past the...

Nick Chong | 9 months ago
Ripple

Federal Judge Merges Two Cases Against Ripple

Earlier this week, a federal judge ordered a case against Ripple and its CEO Bradley Garlinghouse be consolidated with a class action led by Bradley Sostack. In civil law...

Anatol Antonovici | 10 months ago