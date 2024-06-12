The Memecoin world never sleeps as it keeps evolving, innovating, and expanding regardless of the market condition. Despite the abundance of innovative memes, most of them have a fundamental flaw- meme coins with unrealistic hype go insanely high and drop back down at the same pace as the hype fades. Investors lose millions to the whales and this vicious cycle continues.

However, amongst all this chaos, Rivals: Dogs Vs Squirrels, or the RVLS Token, has boldly stepped in with a unique proposition. Rivals: Dogs Vs Squirrels envisions to introduce true utility in the memecoin world and create a loyal community around itself. It aims to be a totally different breed of the meme. Let’s break it down to understand what it has to offer:

Introducing Rivals: Dogs Vs Squirrels

Rivals: Dogs Vs Squirrels, a multi-purpose and utility-driven platform, is a unique crypto community project that stands out for its commitment to animal welfare using an innovative gaming approach. At its core, the project aims to address the global issue of overcrowded and underfunded animal shelters through a play-to-earn gaming model. This model not only provides entertainment to users but also supports a noble cause.

The project features the Rivals Gaming Universe, a platform that combines competition, social life, learning, and intense challenges. Rivals: Dogs Vs Squirrels is a novel project that introduces a multi-functional Meme Utility Token (RVLS) that will be used to create a positive impact in the world. The token is integrated into multiple aspects of the platform, including gaming contests, personalized NFT creation for pets, an arcade, innovative AR games, and most importantly, a donation function.

The utility of the Rivals doesn’t stop there as the team has an original, limited edition NFT collection, an animated streaming series, trading card collection and exclusive merchandise for the community. The team has already unveiled an NFT collection along with 3 mini-games that the community can enjoy while helping Animal Shelters worldwide.

The RVLS Platform features minting dapps and NFT marketplaces where users can mint their own NFT collection on either Ethereum or Polygon, as well as browse, buy, sell and trade as they network with the growing community of pet lovers. In the newest game in the collection, a digital trading card game entitled Rivals:Versus, users can support play as #TeamDog or #TeamSquirrel and engage in a friendly battle that also contributes to a brighter animal future.

Apart from these main core utilities, the following are some of the features that set this project apart from the rest of the market:

Play-to-Earn Ecosystem: The project includes a comprehensive P2E ecosystem with 3 games already released and one in beta testing. The users have an opportunity for entertainment and earning opportunities using these games. They can choose to allocate a part of their earnings directly to the Animal Shelter of the Month, or use it to mint, purchase merch, vote or stake to earn in even more ways.

NFT Marketplaces : The NFT marketplaces are another excellent feature of the platform. The users can browse the limited edition NFTs featuring the Cast of the Rivals: Dogs Vs Squirrels the Series. The creators are even reimagining the NFT genre by building an AI driven feature that allows users to upload and “toonify” their own pet photos to mint them as their own unique NFT, and will be able to submit them and vote for their favorites to be added to the Rivals Cast and the Trading Card series.

Donation Utility : At the core of the token is the Donation utility, which supports animal shelters worldwide, and allows token holders to nominate and vote for the Animal Shelter of the Month. 20% of every NFT minted is routed via a splitter contract to the Rivals Animal Shelter Wallet, along with 20% of a minor buy and sell tax, to ensure that

funds are passively being generated continuously to be available for the donation to the community chosen Animal Shelter of the Month.

Participation Rewards: Token holders receive a 3% monthly reward for every 10,000 tokens they hold which fosters a sense of incentives for long-term investment and supports token liquidity ensuring the token will grow in value over time.

Annual Token Burn: A 5% manual burn of RVLS tokens is conducted annually to maintain the token’s value and ensure a deflationary supply.

Token-Based Voting Power : The holders of the RVLS token can have a direct impact on the platform’s direction using their voting rights, as well as nominate and participate in the Casting Competitions, merchandise designs, game testing and development, Episode Storylines, and more.

Staking Rewards : Using Delegated Proof of Stake, RVLS enables token holders to delegate their tokens to validators and participate in staking pools. The platform also aims to introduce staking pools for the community with small token holdings. This participation will be well rewarded.

The RVLS website serves as a hub of information, featuring the story behind the token, white paper, videos, NFT marketplaces, minting dApps, blog posts, and available games.

Why You Need to Act Now?

The strength of any project is seen through what they are giving out to the community. Rivals: Dogs vs Squirrels project team seems keen to grow their community. Despite providing a high level of innovation, transparency, and a feature-rich platform, the team is offering multiple rewards just for participation.

At the heart of the ecosystem is the RVLS token. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, $RVLS is designed to fuel transactions, incentivize users, and drive the platform’s growth. But what makes $RVLS truly special is its token distribution model, which ensures that value is distributed equally across the ecosystem and focuses on the core issue of providing support to animal shelters worldwide. You can check the token distribution here.

The presale of the RVLS Token will begin soon in which 20% of the total supply will be available at the discounted rate of $0.005 per token. With a future strategic vision and a strong community, Rivals: Dogs Vs Squirrels aims to be a project with a prestigious vision, rich in potential for sustainable growth, and worth participating in. Visit the Rivals: Dogs Vs Squirrels

Website and whitelist yourself today for the private sale, presale, exclusive NFT discounts, and more. Join the new Discord Community and apply to be a Game Beta Tester as well.

It is also worth mentioning that the Team behind the RVLS Token has demonstrated its commitment to the heart of their mission and the community not only by introducing some of the games, NFT Marketplaces and Collections prior to launch, but also by locking their tokens for a Two (2) year period, to give the mission some time to organically stretch its legs and grow.

The RVLS Token is a refreshing change of pace for the Memecoin Crypto Genre and promises to be a unique and innovative approach that both crypto and animal lovers worldwide should find refreshing and fun. At RVLS, they aim to be the change they want to see in the world, and it looks like they are off to a fantastic and blazingly fast start.

Visit the official website here.