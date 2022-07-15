Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens are getting very popular amongst the crypto crowd, and new token projects are regularly added to the sector. RoboApe (RBA) is an example of the new DeFi tokens that are joining the market, and it looks like it might turn out to be strong competition for DeFi veterans like Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL).

Introducing RoboApe (RBA); The Meme Token Of The Future

RoboApe is a meme coin set to revolutionize the crypto market. Its native ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network, RBA, will be used to pay for transaction fees on the ecosystem, and the platform plans to give back a portion of the transaction charges to wallet holders. The project is a deflationary meme coin, meaning that a portion of the transaction charges will be permanently taken out of circulation and burned. This will lead to a continuous decrease of the tokens in circulation that will be in proportion to the number of transactions on the platform leading to a lesser number of tokens in the future than at any present time.

RoboApe (RBA) plans to be a decentralized and community-led project with no central authority and no leadership allocations at launch. Everyone in the team and the community have to purchase tokens themselves without any incentives, special treatment, or wallets for founders and developers, thereby creating an ecosystem with equality. Removing a developer wallet would encourage the community to work together to achieve common goals. The project is also interested in decentralized finance (DeFi) technology, charity, and in general, enriching and progressing its community and the individuals in it.

RoboApe’s (RBA) ecosystem intends to promote peer-to-peer (P2P) economy and community-driven governance and be the key to unlocking vastly expanded economic opportunities for lending, crediting, and liquidity. In addition, the ecosystem will promote meme coins and help them gain traction, starting with its native token, RBA, by providing a DeFi platform for meme and crypto enthusiasts. Finally, as stated earlier, the ecosystem will operate as a community-led decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and provide development proposals, resources, and decision-making situations directly to the community. With this, they intend to create an automated and impartial platform that gives a flawless framework for organizing funding, communicating communal opinions, and coming to a consensus on the network’s improvement.

The protocol has many promising features, plans, and projects and will be exciting to watch as it grows into a strong contender in the DeFi and meme coin world and the crypto industry at large.

Avalanche (AVAX)

The popularity and adoption of Avalanche (AVAX) is expected to go even higher shortly following Coinbase’s announcement that it would now allow direct swaps for Avalanche tokens from inside the app. This would allow users to swap AVAX with lower costs and enable all tokens on the chain to be swapped directly with just a few clicks. The project seems to be moving ahead and is considered a good investment option by the crypto community.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is still going strong as the fastest-growing ecosystem in the blockchain industry, and being the fastest blockchain network, it has projects spanning several sectors like Web 3.0, NFTs, and DeFi, among others.

Recently, The Brave browser, a very popular crypto browser, announced its support for the Solana ecosystem, which will present the network to millions of users on The Brave. This comes after OpenSea’s open endorsement of Solana-based NFTs, which came a little while back. With all this significant support and endorsements, it is no surprise that Solana (SOL) is considered a great investment option despite its current low value.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.