Recently, Robonomics launched a laboratory of multi-agent systems, where students can learn open-sourced skills. Now they are already successfully working on three projects and looking for tech-savvy people who want to work with robots, sensors, and other and other industry 4.0 applications.

What the laboratory is about

The laboratory was created to implement the Robot-as-a-Service concept, in particular for the integration of autonomous cyber-physical systems into the digital economy. One of the main goals of the laboratory is to solve the problem of connecting cyber-physical devices to decentralized networks and to search for new ways to manage complex heterogeneous multi-agent systems. Specialists put their main emphasis on the cybersecurity of devices when operating in automatic mode and on resolving issues of unambiguous identification.The Robonomics laboratory is a place for testing various technologies and projects, which deal with decentralized networks, as well as for developers and researchers in the field of robotics and the Internet of things.

What projects are currently in work

The laboratory’s projects are using the Robonomics Network platform for creating applications with cyber-physical systems on a stack of decentralized and robotic technologies.

The first development is a sensor network for objects of organizations and infrastructures. The main idea of it is to create a digital footprint of objects that allows people to analyze the condition and manage assets and costs. To work on this use-case the Robonomics laboratory has repositories that allow deploying telemetry from various sensors.

The goal of the second development, which is especially relevant for our planet now, is to monitor rivers and lakes using a small fleet of vessels equipped with compact sensors to measure the quality of water and air. The laboratory has already prepared two prototypes of the device in collaboration with Libelium.

The third project is a robot artist. It is a KUKA manipulator called Gaka-Chu, who was taught to paint and now he finances his activities by generating NFT tokens of his art and selling them at an auction.

The lab is now looking for engineering students and like-minded people, who want to work with robots, sensors, and DIY projects. You can find more information and conditions about joining the Robonomics laboratory here.