Blockchain and data are the two sister stories of our time. The number of crypto wallet users globally has grown by more than 80x times in 8 years, from less than a million in 2013 to almost 80 million today:

This enormous growth trend has not come without a major new threat – that of crypto thefts, frauds, and data hacks, which in 2019 resulted in more than $4.5 billion in losses for crypto owners:

As ownership of crypto assets becomes the standard, the world is experiencing a parallel boom in data creation and storage:

A staggering 5 quintillion bytes of data are produced every day.

At the beginning of 2020, the number of bytes in the digital universe was 40 times bigger than the number of stars in the observable universe.

90% of all the data created in human history was created in the last two years.

And, just like for Blockchain, data has experienced its fair share of recent mishaps:

Cyber attacks in the UK surged 20% in 2020, as hackers took advantage of the increase in remote working, online communications, and file sharing.

The personal data of over 700 million Linkedin users, 93% of the platform’s total, was hacked on put on sale in 2021.

The information related to more than 530 million Facebook users was (including phone numbers and names) was hacked and made public in April 2019.

Keeping Blockchain assets and data safe has become a top priority, with the world looking for a reliable, user-friendly, and cost-effective solution to this rising challenge. This solution is now here – powered by the intrinsic safety, robustness, and scalability of Blockchain, and dedicated to making communications and crypto ownership completely secure.

The name of this solution is Secretum.

Secretum – The Secure Solana Blockchain-Powered Messaging And Crypto Trading Platform

Secretum is the world’s first and only decentralised, encrypted messaging and OTC trading Solana Blockchain app. Secretum creates a completely new ecosystem allowing all crypto and Blockchain asset owners to:

Communicate directly and anonymously by messaging/phone/video with any other wallet owner in the world, based only on wallet addresses. Trade crypto assets and tokens crypto P2P via an integrated ESC (escrow smart contract) functionality. Make communications, file storage, and transactions secure from hackers and government interference via a decentralised distributed node network. Receive rewards for app use and content creation, in addition to paying for additional services/subscriptions, via the SER token. Allow users to offer premium content on public channels to other platform users, in exchange for payments via the SER token.

The Secretum Edge – A User-Friendly Messaging & Trading App With Significant Advantages

The benefits of Secretum are multiple:

Messaging Security – No centralised data storage, complete anonymity, no data transfers, no moderators, and complete end-to-end encryption. The node-to-node communication protocol means all messages between users are stored on trusted nodes, directly on our private Ethereum-based Blockchain network. Users can sign up exclusively with their wallet addresses, validated by the node network while maintaining complete anonymity.

Trading Flexibility – Secretum based on Solana allows crypto owners to do something unprecedented, namely communicate and trade with each other without having to know each other, or have each other’s data on a contact list. This opens up endless opportunities for exchanging messages, files, and assets between previously disconnected individuals – an enormous step in fostering the adoption of cryptocurrency and creating liquidity in the market.

Cost-Effectiveness – Allowing users to trade crypto assets in a cost-effective way – be it fungible ones (Ethereum, Bitcoin, etc.) or non-fungible ones (NFTs), directly on a P2P basis. This helps users avoid the fees, congestion, and liquidity issues affecting Centralised (CEX) and Decentralised (DEX) crypto exchanges.

Data Security – Files are stored on trusted, independent nodes in the Secretum network, and transfers happen on a P2P basis, based on an encrypted procedure verified by the parties involved alone. No more data breaches, hacks, password leaks, or any other risk affecting existing cloud storage solutions.

The Secretum Vision

Our vision is to create a global platform and ecosystem for all crypto wallet owners to trade, transfer data, and communicate with each other – all from a single place.

Join the Secretum Revolution

Your commitment and help are invaluable to build the future of Blockchain-based trading and messaging. Find out now how to participate in our upcoming token sale and become a part of the Secretum revolution on the Solana blockchain.