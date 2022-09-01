The crypto arena is a host to one too many crypto gladiators, each vying for superiority in a battle for glory against the bears. Since the advent of Bitcoin and the success it has managed to achieve over the years, it rose and took its place at the top of the food chain, and this has led to numerous projects popping up.

Each one taking a stab at the throne, some rather unsuccessfully and others successfully paving the way for themselves, growing their community and making a name for themselves in the industry.

In the struggle, scores o crypto categories emerged, but none has been as successful as meme coins in just a year, as 2021 saw the grand entry of meme tokens into the space. Their entry s healed with the now top crypto projects of Dogecoin (DOGE) and its counter canine warmonger Shiba Inu (SHIB).

On the cryptocurrency market, meme coins are becoming increasingly popular. The widespread adoption of these cryptocurrencies has been fueled by the support of influential public personalities who see potential in their long-term use.

Even if there are dozens of possibilities, finding the best meme coins available for purchase is challenging, particularly if you are unfamiliar with the crypto terrain.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) sneaked up on all of us, and before we could blink, it had already made its shareholders and users so wealthy it was scary. SHIB recorded a staggering 100,000,000% return in October 2021, from January 1st of that same year.

The meme tokens’ success sent a frenzy across various digital economic strata and attracted a lot of attention. Later that year, it was listed as the most searched crypto token on the coin market cap. This success was primarily attributed to the massive community that the project led.

Memecurrencies that are community-driven and have foolproof plans of where they are headed have become the gems everyone is mining for. Unfortunately, there are not many out there that can move mountains.

Often, these projects have plot holes from the get-go with their unreal blueprints and over-the-edge approach. Finding a meme-based token that would fatten your wallets and keep your portfolio smiling can be a drag, but not if you know where to look and what to look for.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has what you should be looking for, and it is right up presale avenue waiting for you. First, let’s get into what this project is all about.

What Is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin is a relatively new entrant into the meme token sector; however, it is already showing signs of being a crypto token that will propel the entire industry ahead. Even though it has only been on the mainstream cryptocurrency market for a short period, many financial analysts have already begun to compare it with several of the most successful cryptocurrencies. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is notable for its many amazing aspects and characteristics, which we will look into further down.

The cryptocurrency token in question is intended to function as a community asset. Big Eyes intends to advance the state of affairs by implementing NFTs based on a dependable blockchain environment. As a result, the community will be able to control this token and have a say in the governance approach of the project.

What Makes Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Special?

There is yet another thing that will assist in driving blockchain-based ventures like this one to extreme heights, and this same item is also a significant feature of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project currently being developed.

It is not a mysterious method but rather the component of every activity that is given the least amount of attention and care. It has to do with the community. Whether they do it directly or not, the people are the ones that decide how things will turn out, whether they make contributions directly or indirectly.

This is because decentralisation is the cryptocurrency industry’s holy grail and wealth redistribution is its guiding principle, this is of the utmost significance to a crypto project’s future.

For example, the Metaverse is a community-based platform with a major emphasis on user interactions within the community. As a result of this, large projects that typically foster user interactions within the community and innovations are the initiatives that quickly gain popularity.

From what we have learned up until now, it appears that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) also may have the ability to deliver on its promise of staying true to the workings of a community-based project.

Features of the Big eys (BIG) Project

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has certain characteristics that distinguish them from its compatriots and competitors in the industry. Let’s take a look at them.

A Dynamic Taxation Framework

The platform does not yet levy any taxes on the trading of the tokens but has plans to implement a dynamic tax structure. Liquidity Pool (LP) Acquisition and the Marketing Wallet are only two examples of how this approach might be helpful.

Community ownership

The community that uses the system will own it, with 90% of BIG tokens already designated to be made accessible at launch and distributed among the community’s members.

NFT collections

According to the White Paper, the BIG NFT collection will make it into the top 10 (bold assertion, I know), increasing the token’s value. The project is hell-bent on getting it right the first time. The community will vote on whether or not to put the money that is made through NFT events into a burn wallet or not.

Marketing Wallet

To maintain the platform’s reputation on a worldwide scale, 5% of the profits made from the operations on the Big Eyes (BIG) platform will be placed in a marketing wallet.

What Is Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a spin-off from Dogecoin (DOGE). Shiba Inu was reportedly conceived as a whim or an experiment by its unidentified creator, Ryoshi, and developed as part of a community-driven effort.

This was done in an attempt to unseat Dogecoin as the leading meme cryptocurrency and establish Shiba Inu as the most valuable meme coin for traders. The Shiba Inu has been given the moniker “Dogecoin killer” as a result.

It announced itself on stage in 2021, turning its shareholders into millionaires almost instantaneously and now ranking 12th on CMC (coin market cap) as regards its total market capitalisation. The ERC-20 token boasts of a solid community called the SHIBArmy.

The Shiba Inu network has developed into a legitimate community, complete with its own DeFi network, its metaverse, and its own crypto classroom, Shiba Inuversity. Even before the next bull run begins, it is not out of the question for the token’s present valuation to increase by a factor of two, letting its users smile to the bank.

Are These Meme Cryptos Worth It?

It can be a lot of work trying to figure out which of the numerous obscure cryptocurrencies will be the finest to engage in the final quarter of 2022. The fact that certain digital assets have seen gains of more than 1000% over the last couple of months is evidence of the rapidly expanding use of the emerging market.

The meme token market is not sleeping. It has been cooking since the breakout of the meme crypto category. Food is ready, and the chef is a cute, big-eyed cat with all the culinary skills to satisfy the palate of your portfolio.