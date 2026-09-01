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Shiba Inu netflow indicators have turned more bearish after around 145 billion SHIB moved toward exchanges, giving traders another sign that short-term positioning may be shifting.

Exchange inflows can matter because tokens moving onto trading platforms may become available for sale. That does not mean every token will be sold, but it can increase perceived sell-side risk.

For SHIB, the move comes as traders are already watching burn data, exchange outflows, meme coin rotation, and broader market appetite.

The netflow shift adds another layer to that picture.

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TL;DR

Around 145 billion SHIB moved toward exchanges.

The netflow shift points to increased exchange-side supply.

This does not prove holders will sell, but it raises short-term caution.

Why Netflow Direction Matters

Netflows compare tokens entering and leaving exchanges.

When more tokens leave than enter, traders may read it as accumulation or reduced immediate sell pressure. When more tokens enter than leave, the market may worry that holders are preparing to sell.

That is why the 145 billion SHIB figure matters.

It suggests exchange-side balances increased during the measured window. For a highly sentiment-driven asset like SHIB, that can influence trader behavior even before any actual sale occurs.

Perception matters in meme markets.

Inflows Do Not Equal Sales

The caution is important.

Tokens moving to exchanges are not automatically sold. Holders may transfer tokens for liquidity, market making, collateral, internal account management, or preparation for future trades that may never happen.

So the correct framing is risk, not certainty.

A bearish netflow signal means traders should pay attention. It does not prove that a selloff is already underway.

SHIB Has Mixed Signals

The SHIB market is not sending one clean message.

Burn activity has increased, which supports the supply-reduction narrative. Exchange outflows have cooled, which weakens the accumulation signal. Netflows turning toward exchanges create additional caution.

Those signals can coexist.

Crypto markets are often messy. Some holders may be burning tokens, some may be moving tokens off exchanges, and others may be preparing to sell or rebalance.

That is why one metric should not be treated as the whole story.

Why Meme Assets React Quickly

Meme assets are especially sensitive to flow data.

Because their valuation often depends heavily on sentiment, liquidity, and community momentum, traders can react fast to perceived accumulation or sell-pressure signals.

A large exchange inflow can therefore weigh on confidence even before selling happens.

That does not make the signal destiny. It simply means the market will watch it closely.

The Clean Read

Shiba Inu’s netflow data has turned more cautious, with 145 billion SHIB moving toward exchanges.

That creates a short-term sell-side risk signal, but not a confirmed selloff. The next thing to watch is whether those tokens remain on exchanges, move back out, or coincide with higher selling volume.

For SHIB, the market picture is mixed.

Burn activity is helping the supply narrative, but exchange-flow data suggests traders should be careful about assuming uninterrupted upside.

This article is based on public Shiba Inu exchange-flow and market data.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Coingecko. at Coingecko