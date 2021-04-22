AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the Showcase Token (SHO) under the pair USDT/SHO on Apr 28 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

Showcase is an NFT mobile application designed to empower micro-influencers and fans. It provides a platform for content creators to create and sell limited edition tradeable non-fungible tokens backed by their brand. These NFTs allow for decentralized ownership, transfer, provenance, and proof of authenticity for digital assets. Showcase as a platform focuses on mobile-first design, fiat integration, lower-priced NFTs, beyond rare art NFTs, user experience, and social media integration.

On the Showcase platform, creators can design and edit custom artwork in the app, which is then attached to a unique NFT or “Badge.” Limited edition badges are listed for sale, and fans may purchase them, and Showcase will pay revenue to the creators. Buyers may be able to display their newly purchased Badges in their Showcase or trade them in the secondary NFT marketplace.

Showcase utilizes a custom ERC-1155 smart contract to store Badge NFT data on-chain, allowing the inclusion of attributes for each badge with rich metadata such as Badge name, category, and description.

SHO the native token functions as an incentive, distributed to encourage users to contribute and maintain the ecosystem on Showcase. Additional SHO will be awarded to users based on their usage, activity, and contribution on the Showcase platform. SHO Token holders will have the ability to stake SHO tokens on influencers. This enables them to obtain Original “OG” status, gain access to exclusive content created by the influencer, and establish exclusive status in the Showcase App with exclusive access to purchase certain NFT Badges.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is a leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://ascendex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global

Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish

Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex

About Showcase

Showcase is designed to be a platform that allows content creators to create and sell limited edition tradeable non-fungible tokens (NFTs) backed by their brand. These NFTs allow for decentralized ownership, transfer, provenance, and proof of authenticity for digital assets.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://showcase.to

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MyShowcase

Telegram: https://t.me/Showcasechat

Discord: https://discord.gg/RKCVUGH6

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.