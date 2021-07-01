Zürich, Switzerland, 1 July 2021 Anyone with a green conscience can now join the crypto movement. The next generation and world’s first truly sustainable blockchain Signum is now live. As a fully integrated smart platform featuring multiple innovations, Signum is a one-stop solution to transfer, trade, and mine its native cryptocurrency Signa (ticker: SIGNA).

Signum combines world-class features such as smart contracts, peer-to-peer messaging, and token creation with fast and secure digital payments – all of them on a sustainable blockchain.

Smart, secure, and sustainable

Signum uses less than 0.002% of the energy Bitcoin needs to drive its blockchain and its native digital coin Signa (SIGNA).

Signum produces basically no e-waste, making it the first blockchain that deserves to be called ‘sustainable’.

Signum is much more than a cryptocurrency. As a customizable platform, it has the power to feature fair, unstoppable and unlimited censorship-resistant decentralized applications.

Why Signa is the future cryptocurrency?

Signa is not just another cryptocoin – it is the foundation of a sustainable future. Signa is mined, traded, and stored just like any other cryptocurrency on a decentralized ledger system, but it is also used in all Signum features – such as Token creation, smart contracts and messaging. All this while not having to deal with the environmental and negative consequences of today’s other cryptocurrencies.

“With the recent chaos caused on the bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets, following Elon Musk’s criticism of Bitcoin’s exorbitant energy use, Signum’s launch comes at the perfect time,” says Benjamin Schroeter, serial tech entrepreneur and Chairman of the Signum Network Association (SNA).

What makes Signum truly sustainable?

The idea of a sustainable blockchain is not entirely new, many have claimed to be so. But Signum is truly at the forefront of the sustainability movement. Since 2019, the core development team with its large and engaging tech-community has been working tirelessly on Signum’s foundation. Signum evolved from the former blockchain Burstcoin which had its genesis block in 2014.

Signum introduced the world to the Proof of Commitment (PoC+) decentralized consensus as the evolution of the Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus. Unlike the well-known Proof of Work (PoW) consensus used by Bitcoin and many other coins (which require special power-hungry equipment), PoC+ simply uses available disk space.

This innovative consensus offers a new way for miners to increase their effective storage capacity – committing a Signa balance (stake) in their account. This helps secure the network and improve their chances of earning mining rewards. PoC+ is a greener option since effective capacity can be increased without purchasing more equipment.

According to Benjamin Schroeter, “as there are no energy concerns and no e-waste, Signum can be the solution for many everyday applications that currently run on energy-hungry blockchains. We can help businesses and people to launch new ideas in a sustainable and fair way on Signum. There are basically no limitations to Signum.”

Signum’s core values

Signum’s philosophy was built on a set of core values that continue to be the basis of everything that is developed on the platform.

Fairness, sustainability, and innovation are at the core of Signum:

sustainable mining,

empowering small miners to achieve real decentralization,

building a secure network,

low fees,

providing a feature-rich platform,

and global accessibility.

JJos, Signum’s main developer, believes “the core philosophy of Signum is what makes this blockchain and its community so powerful. With the latest Signum hard-fork we are finally moving into the spotlight and aim to be among the top-50 players in the crypto space.”

Discover Signum

Signum is the world’s first truly sustainable blockchain, featuring world-class applications on a sustainable leading-edge blockchain architecture. Signum powers its native cryptocurrency Signa (SIGNA) at a minor fraction of energy and no additional e-waste, compared to other cryptocurrencies. Signum empowers users and developers around the world with innovative blockchain solutions for everyday life.

SNA is a Swiss Not-for-Profit Organization (founded in 2021) to provide a solid foundation for Signum to grow and fulfill its vision of a sustainable and innovative blockchain.

