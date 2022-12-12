Despite the significant potential for cryptocurrencies to revolutionize finance, most projects have turned into speculation assets. Such projects rely on hype to gain value and generate returns. Even then, bearish markets severely hurt such speculation tactics and may cause crypto projects to collapse.

Eventually, if crypto is to realize the decentralization mission, projects need solid backing, utility, and viability. One project working hard to achieve all this is SmarterWorx. The protocol has laid the groundwork for a self-sustaining and efficient ecosystem focused on trading artwork.

Understanding SmarterWorx

SmarterWorx is a decentralized protocol for trading fractionalized NFTs (F-NFTs) backed by physical artwork. The platform deploys a unique mechanism for growing its revenue portfolio through well-curated physical artwork. Further, SmarterWorx purchases physical art with high resale potential and adds value to the item through tokenization, safe storage, and insurance against damage. Afterward, the protocol mints F-NFTs for retail traders to invest. Then, the NFTs and their underlying artworks are sold on the SmarterWorx NFT marketplace.

SmarterWorx also generates revenue from trade taxes on its ecosystem. 4% out of 10% on sell tax and 2% out of 6% of buy tax are sent to the SmarterWorx treasury. The protocol deploys these funds to purchase additional artwork from the markets. This way, SmarterWorx always has artwork on its portfolio.

The $ARTX token facilitates activities on SmarterWorx. This deflationary token also stands the test of time with its SmarterBurn token depletion mechanism combined with backing from real-world artwork. So, the token’s value never falls during extreme volatility. Instead, $ARTX’s price floor rises rapidly. Gains for earliest backers could surpass 10X.

What is Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu is a decentralized community ecosystem featuring one of the most popular meme coins, $SHIB. The ecosystem launched in 2020 amid the $DOGE meme coin craze and aims to replace Dogecoin as the dominant fun-centric token. Billed as the $DOGE killer, $SHIB rapidly rose through the crypto ranks. However, the hype died down with an increasing bearish sentiment this year. As a result, Shiba Inu is down 75% in 2022 alone.

Final Takeaway

Based on $SHIB’s performance, it is evident that hype-driven projects are susceptible to market volatility. Such projects often lack sufficient token utility, which causes holders to panic sell when markets turn bearish.

On the flip side, projects with a rigorous mechanism for holding up their tokens’ value can withstand extreme price fluctuations. SmarterWorx’s $ARTX is one such token. The project relies on a capped supply and a buy-back-and-burn technique that ensures $ARTX supply depletes over time. The falling supply automatically induces demand for $ARTX, causing the token price to surge.

For a project that remains resilient and records growth during a meltdown, SmarterWorx will swiftly rise when markets turn bullish.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.