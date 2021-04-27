AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the Smoothy Token (SMTY) under the pair USDT/SMTY on Mar 29 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

Smoothy is a novel single pool liquidity protocol specializing in same-backed assets with low-cost zero-slippage swapping and maximum interest earning capabilities. Smoothy’s unique design allows the swap ratio of the same backed asset to be fixed at 1:1. Smoothie is designed to make the gas fee 80% lower than existing projects, and brings maximum interest to the liquidity providers.

Smoothy has been developed from scratch to address the issues of existing protocols. Smoothy’s goal is to offer one pool to swap all tokens with, smooth and straightforward swaps, low gas fees, flexibility to add or remove any stablecoins, better liquidity, lower slippage, and better LP token incentives.

The Smoothy token is used for the governance of the Smoothy protocol. It can also be used as collateral for adding new stablecoins and for increasing the soft weight of a stablecoin.

Smoothy Finance brings together a group of leaders and engineers from top tech companies such as Microsoft, Adobe, Google, and Uber with extensive engineering experience in blockchain development.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is a leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About Smoothy Finance

