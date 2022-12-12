The cryptocurrency bear market of 2022 has caused a big impact on the crypto market. While some coins have survived the downtrend; others have lost most of their value. Still, coins like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have managed to make a name for themselves despite the overall grim appearance of the market. Crypto analysts predict that snowfall Protocol (SNW) will surpass Zcash and Aave (AAVE).

Snowfall Protocol

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a unique blockchain created with a multi-chain future in mind. The main goal of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is to simplify the process of sending data between any two blockchains. To achieve this goal, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) eradicates the technical barriers that hinder blockchain users to send data between two chains on different blockchains.

With Snowfall Protocol (SNW), a user can move both fungible and non-fungible tokens across EVM and non-EVM compatible chains.

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) supports stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, and BUSD among others. The platform also features an NFT bridge that makes use of autonomous swaps to allow for the wrapping of NFTS between blockchains.

SNW is the main token of the Snowfall Protocol (SNW). SNW holders can stake their coins to participate in monthly raffles, earn rewards and provide liquidity to Snowfall Protocol (SNW).

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is currently in the third phase of the presale. The second phase of the presale sold out a day before it was scheduled to end. Over 100 million SNW tokens were sold, raising more than $3 million.

Zcash (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency project developed in 2016. The team behind Zcash (ZEC) wanted to create a cryptocurrency like bitcoin but with a few more capabilities. Zcash (ZEC) was developed as a fork of the bitcoin blockchain. At first, the project was named Zero Coin, then Zero Cash before finally becoming Zcash (ZEC) .

Zcash (ZEC) acts as a privacy-protecting, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that uses zero-knowledge cryptography to ensure that the transaction verification doesn’t reveal any sensitive information about the transaction. All transactions on Zcash (ZEC) are tracked and managed on a public blockchain. However, the user identities of those transacting are not revealed.

The main goal of Zcash (ZEC) is to provide users with anonymity while using the blockchain. Zcash (ZEC) uses transparent addresses and private addresses to provide optional anonymity for all Zcash (ZEC) users.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency lending platform. The Aave (AAVE) platform uses smart contracts to automate the process of borrowing and lending crypto. These smart contracts have preset rules on the assessment of fees, handling of collateral, and distribution of funds.

Aave’s (AAVE) main focus is over collateralized loans. Overcollateralized loans are loans that require the borrower to deposit cryptocurrency worth more than the amount they wish to borrow. Overcollateralized loans protect lenders from losing their money and make it easier for Aave (AAVE) to liquidate the loan if the collateral drops too much in value.

Lenders on Aave (AAVE) earn returns in form of the interest that borrowers pay.

Aave (AAVE) doesn’t match lenders and borrowers directly. Instead, the platform creates liquidity pools that allow users to deposit cryptocurrency assets that are then lent to borrowers. Aave (AAVE) also allows borrowers access to flash loans that they have to pay back within the same block on the blockchain. Flash loans are designed to leverage arbitrage opportunities in the crypto market.

AAVE, the native cryptocurrency of the Aave (AAVE) platform is a popular coin in the crypto sphere. The coin has proved to be a good investment, creating massive profits for its users.

Final word

Zcash (ZEC) and Aave (AAVE) are both considered good investments in the crypto sphere. Both coins have made massive profits for their investors in the past, and are expected to continue doing well. Snowfall Protocol (SNW), on the other hand, is a new coin that is proving to be just as profitable as Zcash (ZEC) and Aave (AAVE). Experts predict that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) will continue to skyrocket in price, and might even reach the levels of Aave (AAVE) and Zcash (ZEC)

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.