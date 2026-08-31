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Solana has broken out of a 10-month downtrend after a strong August rally, with SOL reclaiming the $100 level and finishing the month up roughly 46%.

CoinGecko market data showed SOL recovering sharply through August, reversing a long stretch of weakness and putting momentum back on the side of bulls. The move makes Solana one of the stronger large-cap assets in the latest market rotation.

Still, this is a market structure story, not a guaranteed continuation call.

A 46% monthly rally is meaningful, but it does not prove the next leg higher is automatic. Solana now needs follow-through, stable liquidity, and continued ecosystem strength to hold the breakout.

For more details, visit the official Coingecko platform.

TL;DR

SOL reclaimed the $100 level after a 46% August rally.

The move broke a 10-month downtrend.

The breakout needs confirmation before traders treat it as a durable trend shift.

Why The Downtrend Break Matters

Long downtrends shape trader psychology.

When an asset trends lower for months, rallies often get sold. Traders become cautious, liquidity thins, and investors wait for evidence that momentum has changed. Breaking that structure can shift sentiment quickly.

Solana’s August move does that.

Reclaiming $100 gives the market a clean psychological level. Breaking the downtrend gives technical traders a reason to re-evaluate. A strong monthly performance gives momentum funds and retail traders another reason to pay attention.

That combination can be powerful.

Solana Has More Than One Catalyst

Solana’s rally is not happening in a vacuum.

The network has seen renewed attention around ETF access, mobile ecosystem activity, DeFi usage, governance debates, and high-throughput applications. Traders may also be rotating into assets that lagged earlier in the cycle but still have strong communities and liquidity.

SOL benefits from that setup.

It remains one of the few non-Bitcoin, non-Ethereum assets with enough liquidity, brand strength, developer activity, and exchange support to attract large flows during a risk-on move.

That helps explain why it can move quickly when sentiment turns.

Reclaiming $100 Is Symbolic

Round levels matter.

For Solana, $100 is not just a number. It is a sentiment marker. Holding above it can make the asset feel stronger, especially after a long downtrend. Falling back below it could make the breakout look less convincing.

That is why the next few sessions matter.

Traders will watch whether SOL builds support above $100 or treats the level as a temporary stop during a volatility spike.

Avoiding The Price Prediction Trap

A breakout does not guarantee a target.

Solana has moved strongly, but the market can still reverse. Broader crypto weakness, Bitcoin volatility, ETF flow changes, macro stress, or network-specific issues could all pressure the asset.

The responsible read is that SOL has improved its technical position.

That is different from promising a specific next price level.

What The Market Watches Next

The next signals are volume, ETF flows, on-chain activity, and whether Solana’s ecosystem keeps producing real usage.

If spot demand continues and network metrics support the move, the downtrend break may become more durable. If the rally is mostly momentum-driven, traders may become cautious once volatility cools.

For now, Solana has done something important.

It broke a long downtrend, reclaimed $100, and returned to the center of the large-cap altcoin conversation.

This article is based on public Solana market data from CoinGecko.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Coingecko. at Coingecko