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Solana validators have begun voting on SGP-0003, a governance proposal that would restructure parts of the network’s fee model and potentially increase daily SOL burns.

The vote opened on August 23 and runs through Epoch 1023, which is expected to conclude on August 27. The proposal introduces a variable, resource-based transaction fee that would be burned in full, replacing the current flat-fee model for the affected resources.

If approved, the change is projected to increase daily SOL burns from roughly 650 SOL to between 7,500 and 9,000 SOL.

That is a major token-economics proposal, but it is not active yet.

The vote is ongoing. SOL has not become deflationary because of the proposal, and the network’s supply dynamics have not yet changed.

TL;DR

Solana validators are voting on SGP-0003.

The proposal would introduce a fully burned resource-based fee.

Projected daily burns could rise from about 650 SOL to 7,500–9,000 SOL if approved.

Why Fee Burns Matter

Solana is known for speed and low transaction costs.

But high activity does not automatically mean strong token capture. Investors and validators often debate how network usage should feed into SOL’s long-term economics.

Fee burning is one way to connect activity with supply dynamics.

If more fees are burned when more resources are consumed, the network creates a clearer link between usage and token scarcity. That does not guarantee price appreciation, but it can make the economic model easier to understand.

That is why SGP-0003 is getting attention.

Resource-Based Fees Could Change Incentives

A resource-based fee model is more flexible than a flat-fee structure.

Different transactions can place different demands on the network. A variable fee model can better reflect the cost of consuming specific resources. Burning those fees in full then removes that amount of SOL from circulation.

The design aims to make heavy usage more economically meaningful.

But there are trade-offs. Validators, users, developers, and applications all care about fee predictability. Solana’s low-cost user experience has been part of its appeal, so any fee redesign must avoid undermining that advantage.

Validator Voting Is The Key Step

The proposal is now in the hands of validators.

That matters because Solana governance depends on validator participation and network coordination. A proposal can look attractive on paper, but it still needs support from those responsible for running the network.

If SGP-0003 passes, attention will move to implementation.

If it fails, Solana’s fee and supply debate will continue in another form.

Either way, the vote shows that token economics are becoming a more active governance topic for the network.

Do Not Call SOL Deflationary Yet

The projection of 7,500 to 9,000 SOL burned per day is eye-catching.

But it is conditional. It depends on approval, implementation, network usage, and how the fee mechanism works under real conditions. It should not be described as an existing burn rate.

Nor should it be used to claim SOL is already deflationary.

A network’s supply profile depends on issuance, burns, staking dynamics, and activity. Fee burning is one part of the equation.

What Comes Next

The voting window through August 27 will decide whether SGP-0003 moves forward.

If validators approve it, Solana’s community will watch how quickly the change can be implemented and whether real burn levels match projections. If not, the proposal may be revised or replaced.

For now, Solana is having the kind of economic debate mature networks eventually face.

The chain has proven it can handle activity. Now validators are deciding how that activity should affect SOL’s supply mechanics.

This article is based on Solana governance materials related to SGP-0003.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in disclosures at primary source documentation.